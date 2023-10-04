Big Ten football coach 2023 buyout rankings: James Franklin, Matt Rhule lead way in conference

In modern college football, the most important contractual detail often isn’t how much a coach is being paid or how many years they’re tethered to their school.

It’s the buyout: the amount of money a university is obligated to pay its coach if it fires them without cause. Not surprisingly, one of the sport’s largest conferences is also home to some of the heftiest buyouts.

Six of the 15 most expensive buyouts listed in USA TODAY’s college football head coaches salaries database, which was released on Tuesday, belong to Big Ten members.

That group is headlined by Penn State coach James Franklin at $64.67 million. That figure is the result of a new 10-year contract Franklin signed in November 2021. His buyout is the fourth-largest among FBS coaches, behind only Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($92.63 million), Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($77.56 million) and LSU’s Brian Kelly ($70.02 million).

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten football coach 2023 salary rankings: Where do Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh rank?

Here's a closer look at the largest buyouts among Big Ten coaches for the 2023 college football season:

What Big Ten coach has the largest buyout?

Franklin, whose Penn State team is 5-0 and ranked sixth in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll, holds the distinction with his $64.47 million buyout.

That number comes from the deal Franklin signed in 2021 that has an average annual salary of $7.5 million. Though the Nittany Lions were just 7-4 at the time the contract was unveiled — and were coming off a 4-5 2020 campaign, the program’s first losing season since 2004 — Franklin’s name had been linked to the vacant USC job, which ultimately went to Lincoln Riley.

In his 10th season with the Nittany Lions, Franklin is 83-36, including a 16-2 mark since the beginning of the 2022 season.

REQUIRED READING: Even as Michigan's Donovan Edwards preaches patience, there's valid reason for concern

College football coach buyout rankings in Big Ten

With Franklin and Rhule leading the way by a large margin, every Big Ten coach has a buyout of at least $12 million, with first-year Purdue coach Ryan Walters bringing up the rear at $12.63 million.

Closely trailing Franklin is Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, who is in the first year of an eight-year, $74 million contract (with a current buyout of $62.06 million). Should Rhule be fired without cause, he is owed 90 percent of his base salary for the remainder of the deal. His buyout is the sixth-largest in the FBS. The Cornhuskers are 2-3 in their first season under Rhule, who has previously engineered turnarounds at Baylor and Temple.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, with a $46.22 million buyout, is third among Big Ten coaches. Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell is fourth at $39.68 million. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and Illinois’ Bret Bielema are fifth and sixth, respectively, at $37 million and $35.75 million.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, the coach of the conference’s highest-ranked team at the moment, is seventh among the league’s current 12 coaches that are listed in the database, with a buyout of $27.24 million. Former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is not among those with a listed buyout, as the university formally fired him for cause on Sept. 27 following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Tucker since has said he is preparing to file a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Along with Tucker, this list does not include Northwestern interim coach David Braun. As a private school, Northwestern is not subject to public records requests for documents such as coaching contracts.

Here is a look at the highest buyouts among Big Ten coaches, as well as where they rank nationally in parentheses:

1. James Franklin, Penn State (No. 4 overall): $64.67 million

2. Matt Rhule, Nebraska (No. 6 overall): $62.06 million

3. Ryan Day, Ohio State (No. 9 overall): $46.22 million

4. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin (No. 13 overall): $39.68 million

5. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa (No. 14 overall): $37 million

6. Bret Bielema, Illinois (No. 15 overall): $35.75 million

7. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan (No. 21 overall): $27.24 million

8. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota (No. 24 overall): $23.73 million

9. Tom Allen, Indiana (No. 28 overall): $20.4 million

10. Mike Locksley, Maryland (No. 34 overall): $16.55 million

11. Greg Schiano, Rutgers (No. 40 overall): $13.07 million

12. Ryan Walters, Purdue (No. 44 overall): $12.63 million

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State AD Alan Haller: Search to replace Mel Tucker in 'early stages'

Where do UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington rank in highest Big Ten buyouts?

While the Big Ten’s current structure is at 14 teams, that won’t be the case for much longer.

Starting with the 2024 season, the historically midwestern conference will be welcoming a quartet of universities from the West Coast: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Among the newcomers, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has the largest buyout, at $44.33 million. Thus far, Lanning has given the school and its fans few, if any, reasons to want to pay that figure. Lanning is 15-3 five games into his second season with the Ducks, including a 5-0 mark this season. Oregon is ranked ninth in the most recent Coaches Poll.

USC’s buyout for Riley is not included on the list as it, like Northwestern, is a private institution that has no legal obligation to release coaching contract figures.

1. James Franklin, Penn State (No. 4 overall): $64.67 million

2. Matt Rhule, Nebraska (No. 6 overall): $62.06 million

3. Ryan Day, Ohio State (No. 9 overall): $46.22 million

4. Dan Lanning, Oregon (No. 11 overall): $44.33 million

5. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin (No. 13 overall): $39.68 million

6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa (No. 14 overall): $37 million

7. Bret Bielema, Illinois (No. 15 overall): $35.75 million

8. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan (No. 21 overall): $27.24 million

9. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota (No. 24 overall): $23.73 million

10. Kalen DeBoer, Washington (No. 25 overall): $23.2 million

11. Tom Allen, Indiana (No. 28 overall): $20.4 million

12. Mike Locksley, Maryland (No. 34 overall): $16.55 million

13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers (No. 40 overall): $13.07 million

14. Ryan Walters, Purdue (No. 44 overall): $12.63 million

15. Chip Kelly, UCLA (No. 48 overall): $8.79 million

DeBoer is in his second season at Washington, where he has immediately turned around a program that was 4-8 the year before his arrival. He’s 16-2 with the Huskies, including a 5-0 mark this season that has them at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.

Kelly is the veteran among the 2024 arrivals, now in his sixth season at UCLA. He hasn’t cleared the high bar he set as the Oregon coach from 2009-12, but after finishing with a losing record in each of his first three seasons, the Bruins are 20-9 since the start of the 2021 season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten football coach buyout rankings: James Franklin leads way