Big Ten football coach 2023 salary rankings: Where do Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh rank?

Six Big Ten coaches ranked in the top 20 of college football coaching salaries — well, sort of.

With the release of USA TODAY Sports' updated coaching salary database on Tuesday, the annual salaries of most FBS college football coaches are easily searchable and include bonus and buyout information.

Six Big Ten coaches are in the top 20, but just two found themselves in the top 10. With the addition of four new conference members next season, that number unofficially gets to seven.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Big Ten's coaching salaries:

Who is the highest paid coach in the Big Ten?

The Big Ten's highest paid coach is Ohio State's Ryan Day, who is ranked fourth overall with his $10,196,250 salary. Day is 49-6 during his time at Ohio State so far and won two Big Ten championships in 2019 and 2020. His Buckeyes are the only team to qualify for the College Football Playoff three times since 2019.

Big Ten football coach salary rankings 2023

Ryan Day, Ohio State: $10,196,250

Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $10,015,350*

James Franklin, Penn State: $8,500,000

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8,194,000

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin: $7,625,000

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $7,000,000

Bret Bielema, Illinois: $6,500,000

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: $6,000,000

Matt Rhule, Nebraska: $5,500,000

Mike Locksley, Maryland: $5,500,000

Tom Allen, Indiana: $4,510,000

Ryan Walters, Purdue: $4,000,000

Greg Schiano, Rutgers: $4,000,000

David Braun, Northwestern: unknown*

*Tucker is in the process of being fired for cause by Michigan State. He will likely not receive the full payout of his contract.

*Northwestern is a private university and thus is not required to make contract information public.

Where do USC, UCLA rank in highest Big Ten salaries?

USC is a private university, and Lincoln Riley's salary was undisclosed. But if Oregon, Washington and UCLA were to be included on the list, Dan Lanning would rank seventh, Chip Kelly would rank ninth, and Kalen DeBoer 14th.

Dan Lanning, Oregon: $6,624,999

Chip Kelly, UCLA : $5,979,167

Kalen DeBoer, Washington: $4,200,000

