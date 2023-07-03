Big Ten football Class of 2024 recruiting rankings entering the Fourth of July

As the summer rolls into the July 4th holiday, the world of college football recruiting has continued to heat up as well. Schools in the Big Ten have been active on the recruiting trail and securing some notable commitments since the spring football season, and three Big Ten programs could be heading to top 10 of the recruiting rankings in the Class of 2024.

USC and Nebraska have come on particularly strong on the recruiting trail since the spring with a number of key commitments in the Class of 2024. Meanwhile, Penn State has been on a hot streak and Ohio State and Michigan continue to pack plenty of star power on their respective rosters.

Nationally, USC’s 2024 recruiting class is up to No. 5, per the 247Sports team composite. That ranking is ahead of Lincoln Riley’s first class for the Trojans, a 2023 group that finished No. 8 in the country.

The last time we took a look at the Big Ten recruiting rankings for all 16 members in 2024 was in early April, just before the bulk of the conference’s spring football games were set to be played. Needless to say, a lot has happened since then, and some schools have made some big moves on the recruiting trail. You can see the change in overall and Big Ten recruiting rankings since our last update in April. They are noted next to the school’s current rankings, according to the updated 247Sports composite rankings as of July 1, 2024.

The new rankings start with a new Big Ten, given USC’s presence in the 2024 iteration of the conference. A familiar name is at the top of the 2024 Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Here they are:

Ohio State

National ranking: 2 (up 5)

Big Ten ranking: 1 (up 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 4

Four-star commits: 11

Michigan

National ranking: 4 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 2 (down 1)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 16

USC Trojans

National ranking: 5 (up 56)

Big Ten ranking: 3 (up 10)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 12

Penn State

National ranking: 7 (up 7)

Big Ten ranking: 4 (unchanged)

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 13

Nebraska

National ranking: 14 (up 32)

Big Ten ranking: 5 (up 5)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 4

Minnesota

National ranking: 17

Big Ten ranking: 6 (down 1)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Purdue

National ranking: 18 (up 7)

Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 1)

Total commits: 18

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 4

Iowa

National ranking: 27 (up 15)

Big Ten ranking: 8 (down 5)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Wisconsin

National ranking: 29 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 9 (down 2)

Total commits: 15

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 4

Rutgers

National ranking: 30 (up 3)

Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 2)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Illinois

National ranking: 41 (up 35)

Big Ten ranking: 11 (up 4)

Total commits: 15

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Maryland

National ranking: 43 (up 11)

Big Ten ranking: 12 (no change)

Total commits: 15

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Northwestern

National ranking: 48 (up 15)

Big Ten ranking: 13 (up 1)

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Michigan State

National ranking: 52 (down 7)

Big Ten ranking: 14 (down 5)

Total commits: 10

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

UCLA

National ranking: 59 (down 9)

Big Ten ranking: 15 (down 4)

Total commits: 8

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Indiana

National ranking: 61 (no ranking in last update)

Big Ten ranking: 16 (no change)

Total commits: 13

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

