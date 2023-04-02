Big Ten football Class of 2024 rankings during spring football practices

It has been a while since we took a look at how the Big Ten football programs stack up against one another on the recruiting trail. With spring football practices ongoing throughout the conference (Michigan just had its spring game and more Big Ten spring games are coming later this month), now felt like a good time to start keeping tabs on the Class of 2024 rankings for each Big Ten school.

We will update this look at the Big Ten recruiting rankings around the beginning of each month now through the end of the recruiting cycle, at which point we will then turn the page toward the Class of 2025 rankings. Still early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, it is not too shocking to see the two-time defending Big Ten champions from Michigan with the early lead in the Big Ten class rankings as the only school in the Big Ten with double-digit commits lined up. Ohio State, typically the top school on the recruiting rankings in the Big Ten when things come to a close, is sitting second in the current Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Below is a look at how all 16 Big Ten schools, effective in 2024 to include USC and UCLA, rank in the Class of 2024 team rankings according to the most recent update to the 247Sports composite rankings at the time of posting. Noted are each school’s national recruiting ranking and Big Ten recruiting ranking, as well as the total number of commitments and how many five or four-star commits are on the board.

Note: Indiana does not currently have any commitments in the Class of 2024 at the time of this posting.

Michigan

National ranking: 3

Big Ten ranking: 1

Total commits: 10

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 6

Ohio State

National ranking: 7

Big Ten ranking: 2

Total commits: 6

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 4

Iowa

National ranking: 12

Big Ten ranking: 3

Total commits: 7

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Penn State

National ranking: 14

Big Ten ranking: 4

Total commits: 6

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 5

Minnesota

National ranking: 15

Big Ten ranking: 5

Total commits: 8

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Purdue

National ranking: 25

Big Ten ranking: 6

Total commits: 5

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Wisconsin

National ranking: 30

Big Ten ranking: 7

Total commits: 3

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Rutgers

National ranking: 33

Big Ten ranking: 8

Total commits: 3

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Michigan State

National ranking: 45

Big Ten ranking: 9

Total commits: 2

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Nebraska

National ranking: 46

Big Ten ranking: 10

Total commits: 2

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

UCLA

National ranking: 50

Big Ten ranking: 11

Total commits: 2

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Maryland

National ranking: 54

Big Ten ranking: 12

Total commits: 2

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

USC

National ranking: 61

Big Ten ranking: 13

Total commits: 1

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Northwestern

National ranking: 63

Big Ten ranking: 14

Total commits: 1

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Illinois

National ranking: 76

Big Ten ranking: 15

Total commits: 1

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Indiana

National ranking: –

Big Ten ranking: –

Total commits: 0

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

