Big Ten football Class of 2024 recruiting rankings following the early signing period

Another early signing period on the recruiting calendar has come and gone, and the majority of the Big Ten’s recruiting classes have officially been signed and locked in for the Class of 2024. And once again, Ohio State continues to find a way to lead the way when it comes to Big Ten football recruiting with the top-class following the early signing window. But an incoming Big Ten member looks primed and ready to give the Buckeyes a run in the recruiting rankings moving forward.

Oregon joined Ohio State in signing a consensus top-1o recruiting class in the early signing period. Penn State continued to hold on to the third-best class according to two of the major recruiting outlets, while Michigan was just behind the Nittany Lions in each and just ahead of them in another.

The last month and a half of recruiting efforts saw big moves up the rankings from Michigan State and Nebraska made a nice splash with a major quarterback flip from Georgia. Another incoming Big Ten member, Washington, fed off the success of their run to the College Football Playoff by moving up in the recruiting rankings as well.

So how do the recruiting classes for the Class of 2024 among all 18 Big Ten members effective next season compare against the rest of the conference and the nation? Let’s take another look now.

All recruiting ranking information is based on the 247Sports composite rankings as of Friday, Dec. 22. The change in the rankings is based on our last look at the recruiting class rankings compiled in November. These rankings include the four incoming Big Ten members — Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington — as they will be in the conference in 2024.

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 4 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change)

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 5

Four-star commits: 12

For more Ohio State coverage, visit Buckeyes Wire.

Oregon

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 5 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 2 (no change)

Total commits: 26

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 21

For more Oregon coverage, visit Ducks Wire.

Penn State

Hanover Evening Sun

National ranking: 14 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 3 (no change)

Total commits: 25

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 17

For more Penn State coverage, visit Nittany Lions Wire.

Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 15 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 4 (no change)

Total commits: 27

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 18

For more Michigan coverage, visit Wolverines Wire.

USC

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 18 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 5 (no change)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 11

For more USC coverage, visit Trojans Wire.

Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 19 (up 6)

Big Ten ranking: 6 (up 1)

Total commits: 29

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 7

For more Nebraska coverage, visit Cornhuskers Wire.

Wisconsin

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 22 (up 2)

Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 1)

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 9

For more Wisconsin coverage, visit Badgers Wire.

Purdue

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 29 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 8 (no change)

Total commits: 25

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 4

Iowa

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 33 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 9 (up 1)

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 5

For more Iowa coverage, visit Hawkeyes Wire.

Washington

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 36 (up 5)

Big Ten ranking: 10 (up 2)

Total commits: 16

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 7

Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 37 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 11 (no change)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

For more Rutgers coverage, visit Rutgers Wire.

Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

National ranking: 38 (down 7)

Big Ten ranking: 12 (down 3)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Maryland

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 39 (up 3)

Big Ten ranking: 13 (no change)

Total commits: 22

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 43 (up 6)

Big Ten ranking: 14 (no change)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Michigan State

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 47 (up 20)

Big Ten ranking: 15 (up 2)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

For more Michigan State coverage, visit Spartans Wire.

Indiana

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

National ranking: 59 (down 8)

Big Ten ranking: 16 (down 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 69 (down 12)

Big Ten ranking: 17 (down 1)

Total commits: 11

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 97 (down 10)

Big Ten ranking: 18 (no change)

Total commits: 15

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire