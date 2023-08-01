Big Ten football Class of 2024 rankings at start of August

With one month to go until the start of the college football season, the recruiting headlines never seem to slow down. Most of the schools in the Big Ten have the core of their recruiting classes lined up for the Class of 2024, but there will still be more work to be done on the recruiting trail even as we approach the start of the new season.

There have been a few slight changes to the Big Ten pecking order according to the updated composite team rankings since our last update just before July 4th. The fallout from the headlines surrounding the Northwestern program has included the loss of a couple of commitments. Wisconsin has picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail under Luke Fickel to make a move up in the rankings. And 247Sports simply updating its recruiting rankings has caused a few minor adjustments.

As a reminder, we are keeping track of each 2024 Big Ten member’s recruiting class ranking at the beginning of each month until the end of the recruiting season. And because we are focusing on the Class of 2024, we continue to include USC and UCLA in the rankings as they will be joining the Big Ten in 2024. The source for the class ranking information comes from the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Overall, the top of the Big Ten recruiting rankings saw no changes in the top five with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC, and Nebraska holding firm to their Big Ten rankings while continuing to add to their recruiting classes. Penn State made a slight move up in the national rankings while USC and Nebraska slipped a bit, more because other programs around the country have added to their respective classes rather than anything wrong happening in Los Angeles or Lincoln.

Here is the updated look at the Big Ten recruiting rankings for the Class of 2024 as of the morning of August 1, 2023 according to 247Sports.

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 2 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 4

Four-star commits: 13

For more Ohio State coverage, visit Buckeyes Wire.

Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 4 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 2 (no change)

Total commits: 26

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 19

For more Michigan coverage, visit Wolverines Wire.

Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 5 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 3 (no change)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 16

For more Penn State coverage, visit Nittany Lions Wire.

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 13 (down 6)

Big Ten ranking: 4 (no change)

Total commits: 16

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 11

For more USC coverage, visit Trojans Wire.

Nebraska

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 20 (down 6)

Big Ten ranking: 5 (no change)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 6

For more Nebraska coverage, visit Cornhuskers Wire.

Wisconsin

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 22 (up 8)

Big Ten ranking: 6 (up 4)

Total commits: 14

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

For more Wisconsin coverage, visit Badgers Wire.

Purdue

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 26 (down 8)

Big Ten ranking: 7 (no change)

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 4

Iowa

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 27 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 8 (up 1)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

For more Iowa coverage, visit Hawkeyes Wire.

Minnesota

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 28 (down 12)

Big Ten ranking: 9 (down 3)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Rutgers

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 33 (down 8)

Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 2)

Total commits: 22

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

For more Rutgers coverage, visit Rutgers Wire.

Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 40 (down 4)

Big Ten ranking: 11 (no change)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 41 (up 7)

Big Ten ranking: 12 (no change)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Michigan State

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 49 (up 7)

Big Ten ranking: 13 (up 1)

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

For more Michigan State coverage, visit Spartans Wire.

UCLA

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 55 (up 3)

Big Ten ranking: 14 (up 1)

Total commits: 10

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Indiana

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 58 (up 2)

Big Ten ranking: 15 (up 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 67 (down 16)

Big Ten ranking: 16 (down 3)

Total commits: 10

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire