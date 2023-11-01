Big Ten football Class of 2024 recruiting rankings at start of November

The early signing period for college football is approaching quickly. It will officially be here next month, if you can believe it! As the college football schedule moves into November with the final game of the regular season on the way, teams across the nation are battling for bowl eligibility, division and conference championships, and spots in the College Football Playoff. Big Ten schools, both current and future members, continue to do well on the recruiting trail as we inch closer to seeing the results of the current recruiting cycle’s efforts pay off.

As we like to do at the start of every month, it’s time once again to check in on the current state of the Class of 2024 recruiting classes for each Big Ten member effective in 2024 (to include Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington) and see how they compare against each other and the nation. Ohio State continues to hold the top spot in the recruiting rankings and Penn State has slipped a spot in favor of an incoming Big Ten school.

All recruiting ranking information is based on the 247Sports composite rankings as of Wednesday, Nov. 1. The change in the rankings is based on our last look at the recruiting class rankings compiled in October. These rankings include the four incoming Big Ten members — Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington — as they will be in the conference in 2024.

Ohio State

National ranking: 2 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 5

Four-star commits: 14

Oregon

National ranking: 6 (up 6)

Big Ten ranking: 2 (up 1)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 19

Penn State

National ranking: 14 (down 3)

Big Ten ranking: 3 (down 1)

Total commits: 25

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 17

Michigan

National ranking: 15 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 4 (no change)

Total commits: 25

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 17

USC

National ranking: 19 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 5 (no change)

Total commits: 16

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 11

Wisconsin

National ranking: 24 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 6 (up 1)

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 8

Nebraska

National ranking: 25 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 1)

Total commits: 26

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 7

Purdue

National ranking: 28 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 8 (no change)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 5

National ranking: 31 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 9 (up 1)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Iowa

National ranking: 32 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 1)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

Rutgers

National ranking: 35 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 11 (no change)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Washington

National ranking: 41 (up 4)

Big Ten ranking: 12 (up 2)

Total commits: 15

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 5

Maryland

National ranking: 42 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 13 (down 1)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Illinois

National ranking: 49 (down 5)

Big Ten ranking: 14 (down 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

National ranking: 51 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 15 (no change)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

UCLA

National ranking: 57 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 16 (no change)

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

Michigan State

National ranking: 67 (down 5)

Big Ten ranking: 17 (no change)

Total commits: 10

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Northwestern

National ranking: 87 (up 3)

Big Ten ranking: 18 (no change)

Total commits: 8

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

