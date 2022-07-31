Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings at beginning of August

The start of a new college football season is approaching rapidly, with Big Ten football helping to kick off the 2022 college football season at the end of this month. With the new season coming up, the recruiting class for 2023 is continuing to be put into place and the recruiting rankings are beginning to solidify.

As has been the case during the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, Ohio State and Penn State have been leading the way among Big Ten schools, with both locking in potential top 10 classes. Ohio State is flirting with having the top-ranked recruiting class in 2023 as well, while Penn State is looking to sign back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes for the first time in program history in the recruiting coverage era.

Here is a look at the updated 247Sports composite team rankings of Big Ten teams, with each school’s national recruiting ranking highlighted along with the number of total recruits, five-star commits, and four-star commits. We also noted the change from our last monthly update of the national and Big Ten recruiting rankings. For now, we will keep USC and UCLA out of these updates as they will not be joining until 2024. We will begin including the Trojans and Bruins (and any other school that may be joining the Big Ten) when we begin breaking down the Class of 2024 rankings.

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 2 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 16

Penn State

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

National ranking: 8 (down 3)

Big Ten ranking: 2 (no change)

Total commits: 18

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 13

Northwestern

Syndication: Journal Sentinel

National ranking: 20 (down 7)

Big Ten ranking: 3 (no change)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 21 (down 4)

Big Ten ranking: 4 (no change)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 1

Four-star commits: 2

Michigan State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 25 (up 9)

Big Ten ranking: 5 (up 3)

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 9

Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 29 (down 10)

Big Ten ranking: 6 (down 1)

Total commits: 18

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 32 (down 12)

Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 1)

Total commits: 18

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Michigan

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 33 (up 16)

Big Ten ranking: 8 (up 5)

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 5

Nebraska

Syndication: PackersNews

National ranking: 37 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 9 (up 1)

Total commits: 13

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Rutgers

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 39 (down 7)

Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 3)

Total commits: 16

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Maryland

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

National ranking: 43 (up 2)

Big Ten ranking: 11 (up 1)

Total commits: 18

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Wisconsin

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 47 (down 10)

Big Ten ranking: 12 (down 3)

Total commits: 13

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Illinois

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 54 (down 14)

Big Ten ranking: 13 (down 2)

Total commits: 14

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Indiana

Syndication: Journal-Courier

National ranking: 78 (down 11)

Big Ten ranking: 14 (no change)

Total commits: 7

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

