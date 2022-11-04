Big Ten football Buckeyes Wire midseason conference awards

We’re moving along in the homestretch of the college football season, but the conference slate is just barely halfway over after last weekend’s games. Since we’ve gotten to the midway point, it feels like a great time to check in on where all of the Big Ten conference awards stand, and who we believe should take home all the virtual midseason hardware.

We did the same thing before the 2022 season began, so we’ll take this opportunity to look back and see how good we were at peering into the crystal ball compared to where things are now. Ohio State and Michigan have been good as expected, but there are always surprises, and it has been no different during this crazy and wacky Big Ten football season.

Here’s who we have highlighted as our Buckeyes Wire midseason Big Ten football award winners and what we thought would happen at the onset of another glorious college football slate.

Big Ten East Champion

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates scoring a 41-yard touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What We Predicted Preseason

Ohio State Buckeyes

Where Things Stand

Well, we’re definitely on track, but Michigan might have something to say about the Buckeyes taking back the East division. Both teams sit at 8-0 and appear to be on a nuclear collision course.

West Division Champion

Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammates celebrate Saturday’s 24-3 win over the Virginia Cavaliers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Wisconsin Badgers Χ

Where Things Stand

We knew the West would be more wide open than the ocean on a cloudless day, but we didn’t see Illinois doing its best impression of the Bret Bielema Wisconsin teams of yesteryear. The Fighting Illini might be the most pleasant surprise in college football, and are clearly in the driver’s seat to win the division. Behind Illinois is Purdue with usual suspects Wisconsin and Iowa struggling.

Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback – Ohio State √

Where Things Stand

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback – Ohio State

We picked C.J. Stroud before the year which isn’t exactly going out on a brittle limb on a high tree, but there’s been nothing to change our mind here. Stroud has been fantastic and has positioned himself well to take home the Heisman. He leads the country in Total QBR and touchdown passes and still has time to put up some more jaw-dropping numbers.

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) misses the tackle on Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during first-half action Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Jack Campbell, Linebacker – Iowa Χ

Where Things Stand

Jacoby Windmon, Defensive End/Linebacker – Michigan State

Jack Campbell has still had one whale of a campaign, leading the conference in overall tackles, but Jacoby Windmon has been a game-wrecker. He’s been a bit of a surprise, leading the Big Ten in tackles for loss and sacks. This one isn’t a lock, but Windmon is our midseason pick here.

Thompson-Randel El Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) and safety Ronnie Hickman (14) tackle Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What We Predicted Preseason

Nicholas Singleton, Running Back – Penn State √

Where Things Stand

Nicholas Singleton, Running Back – Penn State

Singleton hasn’t had a monster year, but he has shown flashes of what he can do as the No. 1 back for the Nittany Lions. He still has a decent shot at eclipsing 1,000 yards on the ground and is averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Hayes-Shembechler Big Ten Coach of the Year

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Ryan Day, Ohio State Χ

Where Things Stand

Bret Bielema, Illinois

This isn’t taking anything away from Ryan Day, but by now you should know how these things work. This award has historically gone to the head coach of a team that has surprised everyone in a positive way. Nobody had Illinois doing what it has so far this year, so Bielema takes this home midway through the Big Ten season.

Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State √

Where Things Stand

C.J. Stoud, Ohio State

Again, this is an easy one. Stroud leads the conference in Total QBR by a longshot, has completed 71.3% of his passes, has thrown for 2,377 yards, and a slew of touchdowns.

Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Χ

Where Things Stand

Chase Brown, Illinois

There are three backs that have separated themselves so far this year in the Big Ten. Michigan’s Blake Corum, Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota, and Illinois’ Chase Brown. You could easily go with Corum here too, but Brown has been the MVP of the Illini so far and leads the conference in rushing yards.

Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) signals a first down after running with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Χ

Where Things Stand

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

We apparently had the wrong Buckeye player here, but who knew that Smith-Njigba would get injured in Week 1 and struggle to get back on the field? Even so, Harrison has had a huge breakout year and has a legitimate shot at winning the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the best receiver in college football. He doesn’t lead the league in receiving yards or catches, but that’s because his teammate, Emeka Egbuka has split things almost 50/50. He does lead the league in touchdowns (officially) and freakish highlights (unofficially)

Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year

Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Sam LaPorta, Iowa Χ

Where Things Stand

Payne Durham, Purdue

It’s a hard position to evaluate because it involves more than simply catching passes, but we’re going to go with Purdue’s Payne Durham here. He is tied for the league for tight ends in touchdowns with four, and second in receiving yards. Purdue does like to throw the ball so Durham has that going for him, but he has answered the bell more often than not.

Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) warm-up ahead of the Maryland game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Χ

Where Things Stand

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

The Michigan offensive line is once again bullying teams on the ground, and that line is anchored by a transfer graduate center Olusegun Oluwatimi. He was a second-team All-American last season and is putting together a campaign that might just land him some first-team All-American honors in 2022.

Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year

MSU LB Jacoby Windmon sacks WMU QB Jack Salopek Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, during the season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Jacoby had four sacks. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

P.J. Mustipher, Penn State Χ

Where Things Stand

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State

For now, we’ll pencil in Windmon here despite him being listed on the Spartans’ roster as a linebacker. He was moved to defensive end for most of the year and has had the biggest disrupter in the league as far as tackles for losses and sacks. He’s recently been moved back to linebacker, so he may not be the end-of-the-season winner here with others beginning to come on (ahem, J.T. Tuimoloau)

Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) reacts after an interception against the Wisconsin Badgers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Jack Campbell, Iowa √

Where Things Stand

Jack Campbell, Iowa

This was a close battle, and you have to put Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg in this conversation, but Campbell has been as advertised, He leads the league in tackles and is all over the field of an Iowa defense that is hard to move the ball against.

Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) questions a call during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Taiwan Mullen, Indiana Χ

Where Things Stand

Joey Porter Jr, Penn State

We probably should have picked Porter to start the year. He doesn’t have a ton of interceptions or tackles, but that’s because he doesn’t have passes thrown his way as much as others. Porter leads the league in pass break-ups unofficially and has been really good aside from the game against Ohio State. He’s the best defensive back in the Big Ten right now.

Bakken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Jake Moody (13) scores on a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Jake Moody, Michigan √

Where Things Stand

Jake Moody, Michigan

Moody has been great again after winning the Lou Groza Award for the best placekicker in the country last season. So far in 2022, he has connected on 18-of-21 field goals (85.7%) and hit a long of 54-yards, all while nailing all 35 of his extra points.

Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer (99) warms up before the Akron game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Adam Korsak, Rutgers Χ

Where Things Stand

Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

As bad as things have been in East Lansing this season, having a good punter has been a necessity. Baringer leads the league in punting yards average by a significant margin and even has a booming 70-yarder this season. Honorable mention goes to Iowa’s Tory Taylor who has punted a whopping 47 times in 2022.

Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year

Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas (12) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Predicted Preseason

Jayden Reed, Michigan State Χ

Where Things Stand

Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

Lucas is the only player in the Big Ten to have taken a kickoff back for a touchdown in 2022 and he leads the conference with a 30.9 kick return average. He’s short in stature but has a big impact when returning kicks.

