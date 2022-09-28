Big Ten football bowl projections from College Football News after Week 4

Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated bowl projections after the completion of Week 4 and it appears that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ position and standing have improved from last week, and that makes sense due to the impressive blowout win that Ohio State earned over the Wisconsin Badgers.

This past week was wild in the land of the Big Ten, in addition to the Buckeyes blowing out Wisconsin, the Michigan Wolverines came back to Earth a little against the Maryland Terrapins, and the Penn State Nittany Lions flexed their muscle against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Let’s now dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.

Quick Lane Bowl

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Central Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Pufaufb92422 Am16877

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Iowa State

Pinstripe Bowl

2022.

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Maryland

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Iowavssdsu 20220903 Bh

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Iowa

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Msu 092422 Kd 3178

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Mississippi State

ReliaQuest Bowl

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: Florida vs Wisconsin

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

220924 Msu Minn Fb 077a

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Tennessee

Capital One Orange Bowl

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Penn State

Rose Bowl

Michigan

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs USC

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State

College Football Playoff National Championship

Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Georgia

