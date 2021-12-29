Big Ten football bowl game television schedule, key facts

Bowl season is upon us! Now if you enjoy watching non-power five football you have already been watching some glorious end-of-season football like me, but it’s not for everyone, and starting on 12/28 some really solid football teams will play.

I understand a big point of contention for bowl season is whether or not conference pride is important and whether or not we should root for all the Big Ten teams. I could care less and I promise you I hope Michigan is destroyed, but to each their own. Now the following is a break-down of all of the Big Ten teams in bowl games this week.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) attempts to tackle him during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) are almost a full touchdown favorite over the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) of the Big 12.

Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland Terrapins at Virginia Tech Hokies

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) kicks Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) out of bounds during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 2:15 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Maryland Terrapins (6-6) are more than a field goal favorite over the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6) of the ACC.

Music City Bowl: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) makes a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) of the SEC are almost a touchdown favorite over the Purdue Boilermakers (8-4).

Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III jumps over Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Beanie Bishop on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Michigan State Spartans (10-2) are almost a field goal favorite over the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) of the ACC.

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass downfield during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 23-13. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

The Details

Date & Time | Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Wisconsin Badgers (8-4) are favored by almost a touchdown over the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) of the PAC-12.

Gator Bowl: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3) are more than a two-touchdown favorite over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-7) of the Big Ten.

Orange Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson lifts the Big Ten championship trophy after the 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

The Details

Date & Time | Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) of the SEC are more than a touchdown favorite over the Michigan Wolverines (12-1).

Outback Bowl: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Noon EST

TV | ESPN 2

The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) of the SEC are slight favorites over the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5).

Citrus Bowl: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST

TV | ABC

The Kentucky Wildcats (9-3) of the SEC are a field goal favorite over the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3).

Rose Bowl: Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison enters Michigan Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST

TV | ESPN

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) are almost a touchdown favorite over the Utah Utes (10-3) of the PAC-12.

