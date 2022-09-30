Big Ten football and big game expert predictions and picks for Week 5
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six” now that we’ve entered the conference part of the schedule. As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for a juicy Week 5, but first, here are the modest results so far.
Results so far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 44-11 straight up, 23-32 against the spread
@MarkRussell1975: 42-13 SU, 26-29 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 43-12 SU, 30-25 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 43-12 SU, 24-31 ATS
Michigan at Iowa
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Michigan -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan*
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*
Purdue at Minnesota
Noon ET | ESPN2
Tipico Line: Minnesota -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota*
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Illinois at Wisconsin
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Rutgers at Ohio State
3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Ohio State -39.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16:Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Northwestern at Penn State
3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tipico Line: Penn State -25.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Michigan State at Maryland
3:30 p.m. ET | FS1
Tipico Line: Maryland -8.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland*
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland
Indiana at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Nebraska -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska
@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska
Kentucky at Ole Miss
Noon ET | ESPN
Tipico Line: Ole Miss -7.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ole Miss
@MarkRussell1975: Ole Miss*
@JoshKeatley16: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
Alabama at Arkansas
3:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Tipico Line: Alabama -16.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Oklahoma State at Baylor
3:30 p.m. ET | Fox
Tipico Line: Baylor -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State
@MarkRussell1975: Baylor
@JoshKeatley16: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
Wake Forest at Florida State
3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Florida State -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wake Forest
@MarkRussell1975: Florida State
@JoshKeatley16: Wake Forest
CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest
Iowa State at Kansas
3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Tipico Line: Iowa State -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa State
@MarkRussell1975: Kansas
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa State
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa State
NC State at Clemson
7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Clemson -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson
@MarkRussell1975: NC State
@JoshKeatley16: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
