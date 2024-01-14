Big Ten football 2024 outlook: Nebraska’s toughest game

With the Michigan Wolverines being the college football national champions for 2023, it is time to transition from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference. With USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon joining the Big Ten in 2024 and beyond, it will look a lot different.

We take a look at each program’s toughest game looking ahead for 2024, and beginning with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Matt Rhule and company avoid Michigan in 2024, but they face Ohio State, who just landed Kansas State transfer Will Howard and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, in Columbus.

The final stretch of the year will be difficult for the Cornhuskers: At Ohio State, home against UCLA, at USC, and home against Wisconsin with a road game against Iowa to round things out.

But, facing the Buckeyes, with some new weapons, at the Shoe is a tough game for Matt Rhule and will be a giant test for new quarterback Dylan Raiola.

