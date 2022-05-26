Big Ten football 2022 schedule: Michigan State at Washington, Michigan vs. Hawaii at night

The Big Ten released the times and TV networks for a handful of games for the 2022 seasons, including for the first three weeks of the season.

Week 1 for Michigan State football begins on the now-traditional Friday night. The Spartans host Western Michigan on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The next day, Michigan football begins defense of the Big Ten championship with a noon kickoff against Colorado State on ABC.

In Week 2, MSU will host Akron at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 on the Big Ten Network. Meanwhile, U-M hosts Hawaii for an 8 p.m. kickoff on the same network.

The final non-conference week for both Big Ten teams is Week 3. Michigan hosts Connecticut at noon on Sept. 17 on ABC. And, the Spartans fly out to Seattle for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Washington, also on ABC.

Michigan happens to be Maryland's homecoming opponent this season, on Sept. 24 at noon on either Fox or Fox Sports 1. U-M's homecoming opponent this season is Indiana, and that game is Oct. 8 at noon on a network to be named later. And, as usual, the Wolverines will play Ohio State on Nov. 26 at noon on Fox.

Michigan State is Wisconsin's homecoming opponent, Oct. 15 at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. on a network to be announced.

