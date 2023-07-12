Big Ten football: 10 names to watch for the open Northwestern football head coaching job

In two months’ time, Northwestern will open their season on the first Sunday of September at Rutgers. Who will be head coach of Northwestern, is anyone’s guess.

Allegations of hazing and other related issues led to an investigation of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern football team. Originally, Fitzgerald was suspended by the university following the investigation.

A former Northwestern player, Fitzgerald was 110-101 as head coach of his alma mater.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But when other allegations came forth, Northwestern decided to fire the popular and successful head coach on Monday.

No interim head coach has been named, although defensive coordinator David Braun is the current liason for the program.

Who could Northwestern hire? And who are some potential candidates for the job?

It is an attractive job, considering the television contract in place for the Big Ten. And as an elite academic school, it can attract strong student-athletes much like Stanford historically has done.

Being in the Chicago media market doesn’t hurt either.

Here are 10 names to keep an eye on for Northwestern football as they look to replace Pat Fitzgerald.

10. Ed Reed

One of the best defensive backs in NFL history, Reed was supposed to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. But, well, this happened and then Bethune-Cookman didn’t happen.

Advertisement

Now, a Power Five job would be a huge jump for Reed, but this could be a great spot for him to land. Reed would be a bolt of electricity within the program and his leadership skills could be the right mix in this time of crisis for the football program.

Reed is thoughtful and pragmatic. For a program that needs direction, he’d be a fascinating hire. It’d be a huge step up, but anyone who has experienced Reed’s poise and voice in an NFL locker room knows the intangibles he can bring and that his skillset could very much grow into becoming a strong Power Five head coach.

9. Butch Jones

Now, Jones hasn’t exactly turned Arkansas State into a world beater in his two years at the helm, but he is definitely an exciting name to consider.

Advertisement

In five years at Tennessee, he took the Volunteers to three bowl games, winning all three, and went 31-24. Now, Jones comes with his own baggage but he would leave Jonesboro in a heartbeat to take over Northwestern.

Now, would Jones be a good cultural fit in the Big Ten and Northwestern? That’s the tough selling point for this one. Also, his 5-19 record in rebuilding Central Arkansas doesn’t help his candidacy much.

8. Jim Mora

The job Jim Mora did at UConn last year is certainly credible and helps clean the tarnish off his tenure at UCLA. The Huskies were bowl-eligible and very solid last year in Mora’s first year with the program.

Advertisement

More would likely take the jump back to the Power Five level, and might be able to lure a couple UConn players into the program with him. Is he the best fit for Northwestern? Likely not.

But Mora can coach and recruit. He’d create some excitement for sure.

7. Pat Narduzzo

Pittsburgh and their high-octane offense is humming along nicely under Narduzzi, now set for his ninth season with the ACC program. He has finished his last two seasons at Pittsburgh ranked.

So why would Narduzzi leave a program that is perpetually in the mix to be ranked and has twice made the conference championship game? Answer: college conference realignment.

Advertisement

The ACC might get picked apart by the Big Ten and the ACC, leaving Pittsburgh on the outside looking in. A move to Northwestern could and should give Narduzzi more ammunition to continue his strong recruiting.

Narduzzi has turned the Panthers into a very strong program.

Northwestern in the Big Ten has more upside than Pittsburgh. Might be shocking to say but it is true.

6. Brian Hartline

The Ohio State assistant should be number one on this list, but he isn’t going anywhere. Someday, Hartline will be head coach of the Buckeyes.

But were he to get the itch or become impatient, Hartline would be a home run hire. Between his football acumen, personality and recruiting prowess, he would lift Northwestern into being a perennial bowl team.

Advertisement

Before, of course, leaving after a few years to replace Ryan Day at Ohio State. Safe to say, this one has a very slim chance of happening.

5. David Braun

Currently the liason acting for all intents and purposes as the interim head coach, Braun was hired as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator in January. He has never been a head coach.

Young, energetic and certainly on the up, Braun’s first task is to unite the locker room. If he can do that, he might have the inside track to become the actual interim head coach and perhaps take it on a permanent level.

Those around the Northwestern program feel he has upside and potential. Maybe this is the right moment although the stakes are high on this one.

4. Herm Edwards

Don’t laugh. Give us a moment.

Advertisement

Yes, Edwards didn’t work out at Arizona State. But he could be the right head coach for this moment and this crossroads at Northwestern.

Noted for his character and convictions, Edwards would bring some stability and focus to a program that has certainly been through quite the upheaval this summer. He has NFL head coaching experience and can draw upon his lessons at Arizona State.

Edwards had three bowl game appearances at Arizona State and a 26-20 record. At 69-years old, Edwards may not want this huge challenge to rebuild a program. But Edwards has the combination of name recognition, bigtime coaching experience (eight years as an NFL head coach) and elder statesman qualities that can make him a good hire for Northwestern.

3. Paul Chryst

Chryst knows how to win in the Big Ten. He knows how to recruit. And he has a long track record of developing players for the next level.

Advertisement

At Wisconsin, he was relatively scandal free. And he he knows how to win.

Chryst never chased the stars or high rankings for his recruiting classes. Instead, he trusted the film and his own observations when it came to going after a player. He built strong Big Ten teams based off two and three star recruits, something that could correlate well to success at Northwestern.

Plus, after being fired midseason in 2022, Chryst is available (he is currently a special assistant at Texas) and would be motivated. He knows the conference very well.

In eight years at Wisconsin, he was 67-26 and 6-1 in bowl games.

Advertisement

Could be a great fit for Northwestern.

2. Jeff Monken

This one comes with a caveat: It is hard to see Monken leave Army just two months away from the start of the season.

But at some point, the Army head coach will move on, and Northwestern would be a nice step forward in his career.

In his nine years at Army, he is 64-49 and has successfully rebuilt the program. In five bowl appearances, he has four wins.

Now, would Monken really do this so close to the season opener and leave Army in the lurch? It seems out of character for him. But Monken is absolutely ready for the next step in his career and a place like Northwestern seems like that ideal place.

He will be in demand, especially since Army is scrapping the triple option offense.

1. Jim Leonhard

It was always assumed that the former Wisconsin standout (and 10-year NFL veteran) would be the next head coach in Madison. But Leonhard, despite doing well in difficult circumstances last year as the Wisconsin interim head coach, was not retained.

Enter a new opportunity in the Big Ten, and boy could Leonhard take off with this thing.

Smart, sharp and motivated, Leonhard would be the perfect choice for this job. He has the savviness to navigate this mess but also the bearing of a former standout safety to help recruit and bring together the program.

Leonhard showed plenty of good things as the interim head coach, and there is no reason to believe that he can’t do it if given the time to rebuild Northwestern. He’s available and has the resume to get the job done.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire