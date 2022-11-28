Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel melee at Michigan

The Big Ten Conference has come down hard on Michigan State and its players for their role in the tunnel melee after the loss to Michigan in October.

The Spartans were fined $100,000.

Cornerback Khary Crump was suspended four games from the incident date and the first eight games of next season.

Crump would not be eligible to play when the teams meet in 2023 on the Big Ten schedule.

The ruling:

Michigan State University

Fine:

$ 100,000.00

Disciplinary Action:

Four games from the incident date, plus the first eight games of the 2023 season. Student-Athlete: Khary Crump, Cornerback, # 14

Four games from the incident date. Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Defensive End, # 19 Student-Athlete: Angelo Grose, Safety, # 15 Student-Athlete: Justin White, Cornerback, # 30 Student-Athlete: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, # 4 Student-Athlete: Brandon Wright, Defensive End, #26 Student-Athlete: Zion Young, Defensive End, #18



Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Malcolm Jones, Safety, # 36



Sufficiently addressed by Michigan State University Football staff member



University of Michigan

Disciplinary Action:

In accordance with the protocol outlined in the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, a public reprimand is issued to the University of Michigan.

The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

