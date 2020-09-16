Big Ten fall football is back. Here is what the schedule will look like

The monthlong postponement, or was it a pause, of Big Ten football is over.

Conference games are scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 24. A byeless, eight-game regular season will be followed by "Champions Week" — or the league championship game and a slew of interdivisional Big Ten matchups.

But first football players, coaches and other staff will be tested daily starting no later Sept. 30. Multiple Big Ten student bodies and football programs have dealt with varying degrees of outbreaks this spring, but developments in testing spurred confidence in conference leaders. The teams have five weeks to prepare.

The full schedule is expected to be released this week.

Big Ten 2020 fall schedule

Sept. 16: Conference announces fall football resumes.

Sept. 30: Deadline for each team to implement daily testing.

Oct. 24: Conference kickoff.

Dec. 19: Champions Week, featuring Big Ten championship game and six interdivisional matchups.

Dec. 20: Expected announce date of College Football Playoff.

