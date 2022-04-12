51 Ohio State football players named OSU Scholar-Athlete

Associated Press

Along with every player's short spring preparations, he also has to get used to playing alongside rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña after five remarkable years next to veteran Carlos Correa. The Astros star third baseman still started out superbly in the season-opening series for the defending AL champions. Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.