The Michigan Wolverines football team is off to a 6-0 start this season, but the games that will define them follow a much-needed bye week that is currently underway. Michigan has thrown itself into the mix for a Big Ten East title with games against Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State still coming soon to sort out the championship picture. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) still gives the Wolverines a favorable outlook with a record projection in the range of 10-2 and ranks them fifth in all of college football.