Big Ten Drops Michigan Probe, Harbaugh to Serve Out Suspension

The University of Michigan and the Big Ten Conference have resolved their legal fight over the league’s discipline stemming from allegations that an employee of the undefeated Wolverines football team was scouting opponents in violation of Big Ten bylaws.

How the two sides got there is a matter of semantics. The conference said the school chose to “withdraw” its challenge to the discipline, which included a three-game suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan told Yahoo Sports that the school, the coach and the conference “resolved their pending litigation.”

Regardless, the end result is the same: Harbaugh, who already missed last week’s game versus Penn State, will not coach the team in its final two regular-season games, including its highly anticipated matchup against rival Ohio State on Nov. 25. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings, and the Wolverines are No. 3. The winner of that game puts itself in very strong position for a playoff berth, and Harbaugh will be back by then and eligible to lead the team in the postseason. Michigan plays the University of Maryland this Saturday, with kickoff slated for noon.

The end of the legal battle also likely means the public will learn a lot less about Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing operation, and also possibly a lot less about how pervasive similar operations were at other schools. The Michigan statement said the conference “agreed to close its investigation,” and that Big Ten officials informed the school that it is not aware of any evidence suggesting Harbaugh was involved in the alleged activity. (He has publicly maintained that he was unaware of any illicit sign stealing.)

While the Big Ten dispute is now settled, there is still an ongoing NCAA investigation. The university and the conference both said they continue to cooperate with that probe.

NCAA investigations, however, tend to happen on a much longer timeline, which likely means that any resolution there will likely happen after the end of the College Football Playoff in January, and after Michigan reaps the economic rewards of the postseason. Last year the CFP distributed $6 million to each conference that placed a team in the semifinals, and $4 million to the league for each team that played in the major non-playoff bowls.

