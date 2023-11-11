Is the Big Ten’s decision to suspend Jim Harbaugh the right one? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss whether or not they agree with the Big Ten’s decision to suspend the Michigan head coach for the rest of the regular season. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: What did you make of Tony Petitti's decision to suspend Jim Harbaugh as he did?

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Well, it was slow in coming. I mean, it's 3:31 PM was the time stamp on the announcement on the website on Friday.

The original-- yeah, maybe it could come Thursday and then it didn't. And then so surely Friday, you know, 9:00, 10:00 11:00, 12:00. Oh, the team's leaving Ann Arbor at 1:00? Oh, they'll know by then. Oh, no. No they won't. Team's getting on the plane at 3:00? Surely, they'll know before then. No, they didn't.

Team's in mid-air, word comes down from the Big Ten on the suspension. So it was slow. It's interesting, I think there was a lot of ebb and flow of what was going to be expected here. But this is-- I think, it seems to me Tony Petitti stuck to his guns of what he was not necessarily threatening to do, but telling Michigan, warning Michigan he was going to do with a multi-game suspension, three games rest of the regular season.

It's a very significant suspension. This is not getting off light by any stretch. Even if you do get to coach the practices, which it's interesting, the NCAA is closing that loophole with their suspensions in I think it's 2024. At least that's been proposed. I don't know if it's finalized.

Where if you're suspended for three games, you're also suspended for all the coaching leading up to those games. That loophole is still open for Harbaugh. He's already done this dance. He missed the first three games of the year, but got to coach the practices leading up.

So I think this is probably survivable for Michigan. It is embarrassing. It's maddening for the team and the fans and people who think that Harbaugh is being wronged and that this is an overreaction and a rush to judgment and a lack of due process.

My personal feeling is that there was enough evidence there to take action. And Michigan wasn't going to take action, so the Big Ten did. It's risky. You could argue it isn't the right thing to do. But I really ultimately don't have a huge problem with it.

DAN WETZEL: But if this is your thing, and you're like, yeah, just sit for a couple games. You're not there on game day. I don't know what the point of the suspension was.

PAT FORDE: See, I think game day against Penn State and Ohio State is pretty significant. Maybe.

DAN WETZEL: All right. I mean, I think if he had been suspended for three weeks--

PAT FORDE: That's more significant.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, much more. Harbaugh is the weak guy, the culture guy, the game plan guy. But he's not the play caller. He's not this or that. I just didn't think-- if you were going to punish him like the Big Ten said, I don't know how you're appeased by this.