Big Ten considering 'significant fine' for Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, among other punishments

As the sign-stealing scandal continues to loom over Michigan football, the Big Ten has reportedly considered a range of potential punishments for the program and coach Jim Harbaugh, including a suspension or a "significant fine," per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The NCAA reportedly presented its findings to the conference, though the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti do not need NCAA approval to punish Michigan if they deem fit. The Big Ten on Monday delivered a notice of potential punishment to Michigan for violating the conference's sportsmanship handbook, prompting a 10-page response from the university.

Per the Big Ten sportsmanship policy, punishments fall into either standard or major categories. The former would result in a fine of up to $10,000 and a two-game suspension. Major punishments would require approval of the Joint Group Executive Committee.

While we wait ... although Big Ten has considered a suspension for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, it is considering a range of possibilities, including a significant fine, sources told @CFBHeather and me. Public reprimands/fines are common penalties under B1G sportsmanship policy. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 9, 2023

Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, the man at the center of the scandal, has said Harbaugh and the coaching staff at Michigan were not fully aware of the extent and scope of the operation. However, the sportsmanship handbook notes that any institution "is responsible for, and therefore, may be held accountable for, the actions of its employees, coaches, student athletes, band, spirit squads, mascot(s), general student body, and any other individual or group of individuals over whom or which it maintains some level of authority."

Petitti has also mulled a potential suspension for the legendary coach, as originally reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The news of the scandal broke on Oct. 19, when reports indicated Michigan was illicitly scouting opponents' games in person for their signals. It is against NCAA rules to scout opponents you are not currently playing, and also against the rules to use technology in sign-stealing.

