Big Ten all-conference football team: Offensive selections for 2023 season

One day after doing the same for defense and special teams, the Big Ten revealed its all-conference teams for offense Wednesday.

Among the honorees were Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., the conference’s offensive player of the year and wide receiver of the year; Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback of the year; Michigan’s Blake Corum, the running back of the year; Ohio State’s Cade Stover, the tight end of the year; Penn State’s Olumuwiya Fashanu, the offensive lineman of the year; and Purdue’s Dillon Thieneman, the freshman of the year.

Michigan had the most selections of any of the conference’s 14 members, with nine players across the three all-conference teams on offense. Ohio State followed closely behind with eight while Penn State and Maryland each had five.

The Wolverines, who will appear in their third consecutive conference championship game Saturday when they take on Iowa, accounted for six of the 13 first-team picks.

Here's a rundown of the first-, second- and third-team all-Big Ten selections for offense, as determined by the league's coaches and media:

Big Ten all-conference football team 2023

First-team offense

Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified

QB: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Isaiah Williams, Illinois

TE : Colston Loveland, Michigan (coaches)

TE : Cade Stover, Ohio State (media)

OT : Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OT : LaDarius Henderson, Michigan (coaches)

OT : Josh Fryar, Ohio State (media)

OG : Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

OG : Zak Zinter, Michigan

C : Drake Nugent, Michigan

Second-team offense

QB : Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

RB : Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

RB : Kaytron Allen, Penn State (coaches)

RB : Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (media)

WR : Roman Wilson, Michigan

WR : Daniel Jackson, Minnesota

WR : Deion Burks, Purdue (coaches)

OT : Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

OT : Karsen Barnhart, Michigan (coaches)

OG : Trevor Keegan, Michigan

OG : Matt Jones, Ohio State

C : Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Third-team offense

QB: Kyle McCord, Ohio State

RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (coaches)

WR: Will Pauling, Wisconsin (coaches)

WR: Tai Felton, Maryland (media)

WR: Jeshaun Jones, Maryland (media)

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State (coaches)

TE: Corey Dyches, Maryland (media)

OT: Delmar Glaze, Maryland

OG: Connor Colby, Iowa

OG: Josh Priebe, Northwestern

OG: Nick DeJong, Iowa (coaches)

C: Logan Jones, Iowa (coaches)

C: Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (media)

Big Ten awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Freshman of the Year: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue

Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum, Michigan

Wide Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Tight End of the Year: Cade Stover, Ohio State

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olu Fashanu, Penn State

