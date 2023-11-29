Big Ten all-conference football team: Offensive selections for 2023 season
One day after doing the same for defense and special teams, the Big Ten revealed its all-conference teams for offense Wednesday.
Among the honorees were Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., the conference’s offensive player of the year and wide receiver of the year; Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback of the year; Michigan’s Blake Corum, the running back of the year; Ohio State’s Cade Stover, the tight end of the year; Penn State’s Olumuwiya Fashanu, the offensive lineman of the year; and Purdue’s Dillon Thieneman, the freshman of the year.
Michigan had the most selections of any of the conference’s 14 members, with nine players across the three all-conference teams on offense. Ohio State followed closely behind with eight while Penn State and Maryland each had five.
The Wolverines, who will appear in their third consecutive conference championship game Saturday when they take on Iowa, accounted for six of the 13 first-team picks.
Here's a rundown of the first-, second- and third-team all-Big Ten selections for offense, as determined by the league's coaches and media:
Big Ten all-conference football team 2023
First-team offense
Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified
QB: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Isaiah Williams, Illinois
TE : Colston Loveland, Michigan (coaches)
TE : Cade Stover, Ohio State (media)
OT : Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OT : LaDarius Henderson, Michigan (coaches)
OT : Josh Fryar, Ohio State (media)
OG : Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
OG : Zak Zinter, Michigan
C : Drake Nugent, Michigan
Second-team offense
QB : Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
RB : Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
RB : Kaytron Allen, Penn State (coaches)
RB : Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (media)
WR : Roman Wilson, Michigan
WR : Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
WR : Deion Burks, Purdue (coaches)
OT : Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
OT : Karsen Barnhart, Michigan (coaches)
OG : Trevor Keegan, Michigan
OG : Matt Jones, Ohio State
C : Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
Third-team offense
QB: Kyle McCord, Ohio State
RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (coaches)
WR: Will Pauling, Wisconsin (coaches)
WR: Tai Felton, Maryland (media)
WR: Jeshaun Jones, Maryland (media)
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State (coaches)
TE: Corey Dyches, Maryland (media)
OT: Delmar Glaze, Maryland
OG: Connor Colby, Iowa
OG: Josh Priebe, Northwestern
OG: Nick DeJong, Iowa (coaches)
C: Logan Jones, Iowa (coaches)
C: Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (media)
Big Ten awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue
Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum, Michigan
Wide Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Tight End of the Year: Cade Stover, Ohio State
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olu Fashanu, Penn State
