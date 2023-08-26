Big Ten Conference Announces U.S. Integrity Partnership

During the 2023 football season, the Big Ten will be cracking down on sports betting. On Friday, the conference announced that it was partnering with U.S. Integrity to start “a gameday student-athlete availability report for all football competition.”

The partnership will also provide educational resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in sports betting.

According to the Big Ten’s release on Friday, USI will now partner with the Big Ten to provide availability reports for student-athlete participation:

“Big Ten institutions are responsible for submitting gameday availability reports prior to every contest this season. Information will be submitted by schools no later than two hours before scheduled kickoff times to the conference.”

The conference will then disseminate the information via various channels.

USI is one of the leading companies in its field and provides the highest level of protection. The company’s mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by offering solutions that ensure betting integrity in every sport. That is key for the Big Ten, which consists of 350 teams in 42 different sports.

“The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions, are of paramount importance,” said Petitti in a statement. “Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves. I’m grateful for the collaboration of our schools, coaches, and administrators.”

Additionally, USI works with some of the U.S.’s largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences. The company is based in Las Vegas and New York. The announcement comes with the fall sports season just getting started.

