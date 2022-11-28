The Big Ten Conference announces punishments for Michigan, Michigan State football programs for tunnel incident
Now that the charges have officially been filed, we finally get the final shoe to drop in the Michigan tunnel incident saga, which is the Big Ten Conference’s official punishments to the Michigan State and Michigan football programs.
Below, you can find the different punishments that will be doled out.
Michigan State fined $100,000
Michigan publicly reprimanded
It was found that Michigan did not follow Big Ten protocols for game management by not having adequate protection for personnel of both home and visting teams when entering and leaving the arena.
Malcolm Jones reinstated
Khary Crump suspended for first eight games of 2023 season
Six more MSU players reinstated after suspension was deemed sufficient
Itayvion Brown
Angelo Grose
Justin White
Jacoby Windmon
Brandon Wright
Zion Young
MSU staff member actions sufficiently punished by MSU