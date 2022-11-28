The Big Ten Conference announces punishments for Michigan, Michigan State football programs for tunnel incident

Now that the charges have officially been filed, we finally get the final shoe to drop in the Michigan tunnel incident saga, which is the Big Ten Conference’s official punishments to the Michigan State and Michigan football programs.

Below, you can find the different punishments that will be doled out.

Michigan State fined $100,000

Michigan publicly reprimanded

It was found that Michigan did not follow Big Ten protocols for game management by not having adequate protection for personnel of both home and visting teams when entering and leaving the arena.

Malcolm Jones reinstated

Khary Crump suspended for first eight games of 2023 season

Six more MSU players reinstated after suspension was deemed sufficient

Itayvion Brown

Angelo Grose

Justin White

Jacoby Windmon

Brandon Wright

Zion Young

MSU staff member actions sufficiently punished by MSU

