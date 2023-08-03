Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti authorized to pursue Big Ten expansion

Expansion. No, we’re not talking about the cosmos, but college football. Whether you like it or not, the way things are today, even with the shell games that have already taken place, we have most likely not seen the end of things.

Over the last couple of years, teams like Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, and UCLA have all announced plans to move conferences and put a glitch in the Matrix of what we thought was the college football world. The Pac-12, in particular, has taken on the chin hard with the L.A. teams and Colorado announcing a decision to move, so things aren’t all about hang loose on the West Coast any longer.

Because of all the news and uncertainty, and despite the Big Ten feeling rather content with the addition of the two California teams, teams are more than likely going to be looking — and needing — a new conference.

So, instead of staying pat, the Big Ten has authorized new commissioner, Tony Petitti, to explore further expansion from next year’s model of 16 teams, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: The Big Ten’s presidents met early Thursday morning and authorized Commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion and bring them back more information on Oregon and Washington as potential Big Ten members. No offers have been made, — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 3, 2023

Further reports indicate the two teams the Big Ten is most interested in are the same two teams it was already rumored to be interested in, Oregon and Washington. However, two other teams have been added to that mix, according to reports, are Cal and Stanford. However, it’s most likely that the Ducks and Huskies will be the two big prizes in this very awkward sweepstakes.

Of course, things could change — and in a hurry — they almost always do. And you can bet that there is urgency to all of this. It’s a game of conference realignment musical chairs and the Big Ten would be wise to allow those institutions that are valuable to be a part of the conference.

Some reports say that the future of the Pac-12 will all be hammered out (at least as the current situation is) over the next few days.

I expect the future of the #Pac12 to be determined in the next 24-36 hours — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 3, 2023

All we can say now is stay tuned and buckle up. As more news becomes available, we’ll bring it to you as will every other sports media outlet in the world.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire