Big Ten commissioner shoots down Nebraska’s hopes of playing outside conference this season

First-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren endured his first truly tumultuous news cycle this week. Through all the emotional crosswinds and open-fire antagonism, no Big Ten school’s petulance stood out like Nebraska.

Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost held a news conference Monday to essentially announce that Nebraska would attempt go rogue if the Big Ten canceled the fall football season. The news conference doubled as a pep rally and the local media jumped aboard, speculating about future opponents without bothering to Google the phrase “grant of rights.”

The entire University of Nebraska doubled down on Frost’s chestiness on Tuesday in the wake of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the fall season, saying it was “very disappointed.” The release included everyone from the chancellor to the coach and said Nebraska “[hopes] it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete.” In other words, they stood on their porch in Lincoln and flipped off Warren in unison.

When Warren was asked specifically by Yahoo Sports if Nebraska could play college football this fall, he gave an answer that would make his hardline predecessor nod with approval.

“No,” he said, firmly. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Warren’s concise Nebraska rebuttal is a nice window into the bottom line he used to help guide the decision that may ultimately define his career as Big Ten commissioner. He politely told Nebraska that if it goes rogue, it can pack it where the corn doesn’t husk. And the league would be happy to keep its $50 million cut and share it with those who play nice.

Warren’s stance on Nebraska’s fall football fantasy would make former commissioner Jim Delany proud. Delany ruled the league with swagger, intimidation and the occasional f-bomb. It’s safe to say Nebraska wouldn’t have attempted to go rogue with Delany in the commissioner chair, as it would have received phone calls with Delany’s Jersey-colorful vernacular. And, likely, it would have been guaranteed the Cornhuskers would have opened their league schedule on the road the next three years with some combination of Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan as a reminder of who is in charge.

Warren hasn’t been perfect through his eight-month baptism by blowtorch as Big Ten commissioner. He alienated some of his fellow commissioner colleagues when he surprised them by going to a conference-only schedule. He certainly burned some goodwill with his coaches, athletic directors and presidents with the clunky way the Big Ten arrived at the decision.

Warren’s task learning the nuances of the college football ecosystems during a pandemic – he arrived from the Minnesota Vikings front office – is equatable to getting dropped into Middle East peace negotiations and conducting them in sign language. There’s a segment of coaches and ADs irked with the way the league’s decision unfolded, especially the lack of a plan to tell student athletes about the specifics of the spring and their eligibility.

Warren prides himself as a consensus builder. A key phrase that every conference uses when announcing decisions is “unanimous,” even when their decisions aren’t unanimous. They’re always at least advertised as such. So it was telling that the Big Ten didn’t bother with that word in its press release Tuesday. It meant Warren navigating an unprecedented situation without even getting to pretend like everyone is getting along.

This was a no-win situation for Warren. Lead a decision to cancel the fall season and the players, coaches and fans all revolt. Lead a decision to play amid a pandemic and you lose the academics and medical professionals. Ultimately, the Big Ten ended up in a smart place. There’s an exponentially better chance of the remaining three major conferences joining the Big Ten on the sideline than there is in those leagues finishing the season. Vegas wouldn’t even give you odds on that bet.

