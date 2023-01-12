Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren named Chicago Bears president and CEO

Kevin Warren is stepping down as commissioner of the Big Ten conference to take the job as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, the team announced Thursday.

Warren does have previous NFL experience -- working for the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, reaching the position of chief operating officer in Minnesota.

Warren, 59, will replace Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would be retiring as Bears president and CEO at the end of the 2022 season after 23 years in the role and a total of 40 with the team.

In Chicago, Warren will have a major rebuilding effort on his hands after the Bears finished with an NFL-worst 3-14 record.

Kevin Warren has served as Big Ten commissioner since June 2019.

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a news release.

“He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

With the Bears, Warren will not only have to be concerned with on-field issues -- such as what to do with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft -- but also the team's plans to build a new domed stadium in nearby Arlington Heights. The team is finalizing the $197.2 million purchase of a 326-acre tract and has already revealed plans to develop the site.

"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise," Warren said. "I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago."

Warren had served as Big Ten commissioner since June 2019, helping to broker a lucrative new television deal, and adding Pac-12 powerhouse schools UCLA and USC to the conference during his tenure.

He also gained national attention for his role in the Big Ten's plans to cancel the 2020 football season during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, only to reverse course and allow teams to play a truncated schedule.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as new CEO