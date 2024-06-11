Big Ten college hockey is eying games at Wrigley Field: report

CHICAGO - The Winter Classic is returning to Wrigley Field this upcoming NHL season, but that won't be the only hockey in the friendly confines.

The Big Ten Conference is focusing on playing men's and women's hockey games at Wrigley Field, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Citing sources, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the Wisconsin, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State will have their men's hockey teams involved in games at Wrigley.

Dates had not been confirmed, but the State Journal reported the game dates will likely be in the first days of January 2025.

This will be the second endeavor the Big Ten will feature at Wrigley this upcoming fall and winter.

Northwestern Football announced it will play two games at Wrigley Field as part of its 2024 schedule: on Nov. 16 hosting Ohio State and on Nov. 30 hosting Illinois.

The Big Ten has played football games at Wrigley Field in 2023, 2021 and 2010. The Big Ten Network's studios are also less than four miles away from Wrigley Field in the River North area.