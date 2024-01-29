Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Northwestern, Maryland on the rise

Vaughn Dalzell power ranks the Big Ten after a week of upsets in the conference.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Northwestern (-11), Sunday at Wisconsin (-2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (-280)

Purdue has won five straight and 12 of the past 13 games as they attempt to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in the country. The Boilermakers are favored in every remaining game, including this Sunday at Wisconsin and the final two home games of the regular season at Illinois and versus Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers appear to be the runaway to win the Big Ten, but this weekend's matchup with the Badgers could make those final two games for Purdue all that more important to end conference play.

2. Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 8-1)

Upcoming games: Thursday at Nebraska (-3), Sunday vs Purdue (+2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+230)

After suffering its first conference loss of the season to Penn State, Wisconsin rattled off three-straight wins by 12, 2, and 15 points. With a road game at Nebraska before a home contest against Purdue, there is a chance Wisconsin goes 0-2 this week and opens the door for the next squad to jump up the rankings.

3. Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3)

Upcoming games: Tuesday at Ohio State (-4), Sunday vs Nebraska (-10)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+19000)

Illinois could be 4-0 over the last four games but a OT road loss at Northwestern disrupted those plans. The next four for the Illini feature home games versus Nebraska and Michigan, plus road contests at Ohio State and Michigan State. If Illinois can go 3-1 or better, they continue to stay in the conversation for the Big Ten title.

Illinois is favored in seven of the next eight games before going on the road to Wisconsin, then back home versus Purdue as underdogs in both. The Fighting Illini will need to rack up wins over the next three weeks and are in an ideal position to do so.

4. Michigan State Spartans (12-8, 4-5)

Upcoming games: Tuesday vs Michigan (-11), Saturday vs Maryland (-8)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+10000)

Michigan State earned wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, and Maryland in four of the last seven games, but lost three true road games at Wisconsin, Illinois, and Northwestern. The Spartans are beating who they are supposed to home or away and losing on the road to who they are supposed to.

With two home games against Michigan and Maryland this week, the Spartans should sweep and reach a winning conference record for the first time this season.

5. Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Purdue (+13), Saturday at Minnesota (-1)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+12000)

Northwestern was involved in one of the best games of the year, a monumental 96-91 win at home in OT versus Illinois, so I am interested to see how far that carries over with Purdue up next.

The Wildcats have been one of the most consistent teams in the conference and own the top-two ranked turnover percentages, both offensively and defensively in the Big Ten. After the Purdue matchup, Northwestern is the projected favorite in six-straight games.

6. Maryland Terrapins (13-8, 5-5)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Michigan State (+8), Tuesday vs Rutgers (-7)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

After a two-point win at Iowa, then a 24-point home win over Nebraska, the Terps are now winners in four of the past six and nine of the previous 13.

Maryland is favored in six of the next 10 games behind the No. 7 ranked defensive efficiency in the country (93.1), but with a 29.7% offensive three-point percentage (322nd), I still can't fully get behind this Terps team.

7. Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5)

Upcoming games: Thursday vs Wisconsin (+3), Sunday at Illinois (-10)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+21000)

Nebraska was a no-show last weekend at Maryland, which gives the Cornhuskers four straight road losses. Nebraska hosts Wisconsin, who they lost by 14 earlier this year, then back on the road at Illinois and Northwestern. It's likely that Nebraska goes 0-3 over the next 10 days.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5)

Upcoming games: Tuesday at Indiana (-2), Friday vs Ohio State (-5)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

Iowa's home loss to Maryland was not expected, but a road win at Michigan to earn revenge on an earlier loss to the Wolverines was a much-needed bounce back for a Hawkeyes team favored in the next four games.

The Hawkeyes have the offensive tools to be a scary team, but the defensive two-point percentage of 57% allowed in conference play isn't helping (last).

9. Minnesota Gophers (13-7, 4-5)

Upcoming games: Saturday vs Northwestern (+1), Tuesday vs Michigan State (+3)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

After riding a four-game losing streak, Minnesota got a much-needed comeback win at Penn State, outscoring the Nittany Lions, 52-29, in the second half. Minnesota will alternate two home games, then two road games over the next 10 contests, which sets them up well for consistency down the stretch.

Minnesota could find themselves as high as No. 5 some weeks and as low as No. 11 with the wide range of outcomes regarding this team.

10. Rutgers Scarlett Knights (10-9, 2-6)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Penn State (-5), Saturday at Michigan (+4)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

Rutgers has lost seven of its past 10 games, including close contests versus Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, and Ohio State. The Knights have the 10th-ranked defense efficiency in the country (93.8), but are 334th or worst in offensive two-point percentage (43.6%), three-point percentage (29.4%), and effective field goal percentage (43.7%).

11. Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5)

Upcoming games: Tuesday vs Iowa (+2), Saturday vs Penn State (-5)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

The Hoosiers are coming off three losses to the top three teams in the Big Ten, so we can't hold too much against them, especially with two home games this week. However, Indiana is shooting 61.3% from the free-throw line in conference play and turning the ball over 17.5% of the time, so they are not doing themselves any favors.

12. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6)

Upcoming games: Tuesday vs Illinois (+4), Friday at Iowa (+5)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

OSU lost 13 straight true road games after back-to-back losses at Nebraska and Northwestern last week. However, the Buckeyes are back at home in three of the next four games, so we could see Ohio State climbing this list over the next few weeks.

13. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 3-6)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Rutgers (+5), Friday at Indiana (+5)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

Penn State has dropped four of its last five games, including blowing a 45-31 halftime lead at home versus Minnesota (83-74 loss). The Nittany Lions are underdogs in the next seven games and it's hard to see more than one win with road trips to Rutgers, Indiana, Northwestern, and Nebraska during that stretch.

14. Michigan Wolverines (7-13, 2-7)

Upcoming games: Tuesday at Michigan State (+11), Saturday vs Rutgers (-4)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

The Wolverines have lost eight of the previous nine games with three straight coming by double-digits. Michigan hasn't had a losing season since 2010 (15-17), so expect the Juwan Howard supporters to start sweating if the Wolverines can't make it to 10 wins.

Big Ten Power Rankings listed out



Purdue (-280) Wisconsin (+230) Illinois (+1900) Michigan State (+10000) Northwestern (+12000) Maryland (+25000) Nebraska (+21000) Iowa (+25000) Minnesota (+25000) Rutgers (+25000) Indiana (+25000) Ohio State (+25000) Penn State (+50000) Michigan (+50000)

*odds to win the B1G Ten regular season courtesy of FanDuel

Movement From Last Week:

Moving on Up: Maryland (No. 12), Minnesota (No. 10), Northwestern (No. 7)