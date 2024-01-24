Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up

Vaughn Dalzell shares his Power Rankings for the Big Ten with teams like Illinois and Michigan State closing in on Purdue.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Rutgers (-12), Wednesday vs Northwestern (-15) *Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (-350)

Purdue tops this poll once again as they ride a four-game winning streak into a road game at Rutgers on Sunday. With upcoming contests versus Rutgers, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Minnesota, the Boilermakers are about to get through arguably the toughest remaining stretch of the regular season.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

2. Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 7-1)

Upcoming games: Friday vs Michigan State (-5), Thursday at Nebraska (-1)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+380)

The Badgers rebounded from a road loss at Penn State with back-to-back wins over Indiana and at Minnesota. Wisconsin's road doesn't get any easier over the next 10 days with home contests versus Michigan State and Purdue, plus a road game at Nebraska. Wisconsin is a 2A right now with this next team.

3. Illinois Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Northwestern (-4), Saturday vs Indiana (-14) *Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+600)

Terrence Shannon Jr. returned for Illinois and the Fighting Illini earned wins over Rutgers. Shannon posted 16 points, 4 assists, and one steal in that win. With a deep bench that was utilized during his six-game absence (4-2 record), Illinois can be a National Contende with Shannon on the court.

4. Michigan State Spartans (12-7, 4-4)

Upcoming games: Friday at Wisconsin (+5), Tuesday vs Michigan (-9)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+4000)

The stock is up on Michigan State as the Spartans are riding its second-longest winning streak of the season. With a win at Wisconsin, Michigan State could be putting itself in a position to live up to its preseason hype.

After the Wisconsin game, Michigan State is favored in eight consecutive games and 10 of the last 11 to finish the season (at Purdue lone underdog). If you believe in MSU, this is the time to buy stock, if you don't you will get significant value in fading the Spartans.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Maryland (-5), Saturday at Michigan (-1)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+5000)

Iowa sports the Big Ten's best three-point defense (27.3%) through eight games with a top-five offensive turnover percentage in the country (13.2%). If the Hawkeyes can put together road wins at Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State in three of the next four games, Iowa will be a team talked about much more in the media as a March sleeper.

However, six of the seven losses were to better teams (Purdue twice, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Creighton, Oklahoma), so the Hawkeyes might be a team that wins when it's supposed to and loses when it's supposed to down the stretch.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 5-4)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Maryland (+1), Thursday vs Wisconsin (+1)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+12000)

Nebraska has been trending in the wrong direction but home wins over Northwestern and Ohio State have brought them back to the middle of the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are a tough matchup with the second-quickest tempo on offense, but the slowest pace on defense in conference play. However, if teams can shoot the three-ball, that is how you beat Nebraska (40.7% allowed, last in Big Ten).

7. Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Illinois (+4), Saturday vs Ohio State (-2)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+18000)

Northwestern has now two of the past three games with a lone victory over Maryland. With Purdue and Illinois in two of the next three, the Wildcats will need to clean up on teams like Ohio State, Minnesota, and Michigan down the stretch. Northwestern is still a few pieces away from being a Big Ten contender.

8. Rutgers Scarlett Knights (10-8, 2-5)

Upcoming games: Sunday vs Purdue (+12), Wednesday vs Penn State (-5)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

Rutgers has had a week off to prepare for Purdue and Penn State in back-to-back home games. Since 2020, Rutgers has won five out of six regular-season meetings versus Purdue and four of the previous seven against Penn State. A split for Rutgers is crucial since they are 2-5 in league play with four straight road losses.

9. Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Illinois (+14), Tuesday vs Iowa (+2)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+30000)

The Hoosiers have lost two straight, three of the past four, and four of the previous six, so it's not looking good for Indiana at the moment. With a week of rest for the Hoosiers, this break could be just what Indiana needs to finish above .500 in Big Ten play (currently 4-4).

Indiana is only favored in two of the next 10 games to end the regular season, so the odds are against the Hoosiers.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 3-5)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Penn State (+1), Saturday vs Northwestern (-1) *Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

The Gophers might be the coldest team in the Big Ten as Minnesota are losers of four straight. The road to a victory will be at home over three of the next four games, but those contests come against Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Michigan State.

It appears Minnesota peaked with seven-straight victories from Dec. 6 to Jan. 7. The Gophers are about to endure a rough stretch that will make or break this team's tournament resume.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Northwestern (+2), Tuesday vs Illinois (+4)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

The Buckeyes lost to Nebraska, which was Ohio State's 12th-straight true road game dating back to last season. OSU has another road game on deck at Northwestern before going home versus Illinois, then off to Iowa for the third road game in four contests. It's safe to assume that OSU is in the midst of a rough patch.

12. Maryland Terrapins (11-8, 3-5)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Iowa (+5), Saturday vs Nebraska (+1)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

Maryland has dropped three straight games and five of the past seven as they continue to turn the ball over.

The Terps have turned the ball over 65 times in its five conference losses and went 25-of-89 from deep (28%). It's hard to win conference games like that and as underdogs in six of the final 12 Big Ten games, Maryland's season may be determined by those two factors.

13. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-5)

Upcoming games: Saturday vs Minnesota (-1), Wednesday at Rutgers (+5)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

Saturday's matchup against Minnesota is an important one because it marks one of two remaining games that the Nittany Lions are projected favorites in (vs Indiana, -2). Penn State has lost 10 of the past 15 games with all five wins coming at home.

14. Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6)

Upcoming games: Saturday vs Iowa (+1), Tuesday at Michigan State (+11)

*Projected lines*

Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

The Wolverines' struggles continue after a loss to Purdue, giving Michigan seven losses in the past eight games. The lone win was a home victory over Ohio State, who is the notorious worst road team in the conference. Much like Penn State, Michigan is only the projected favorite in two games for the remainder of the season (vs Rutgers, -4, vs Nebraska, -1).

Big Ten Power Rankings listed out



Purdue (-350) Wisconsin (+380) Illinois (+600) Michigan State (+4000) Iowa (+50000) Nebraska (+12000) Northwestern (+18000) Rutgers (+50000) Indiana (+30000) Minnesota (+50000) Ohio State (+25000) Maryland (+50000) Penn State (+50000) Michigan (+50000)

*odds to win the B1G Ten regular season courtesy of DraftKings

Movement From Last Week:

Moving on Up: Michigan State (No. 5), Iowa (No. 6), Nebraska (No. 7), Rutgers (No. 10)