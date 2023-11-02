Big Ten coaches want action on Michigan sign-stealing investigation, per report

Big Ten football coaches are urging conference commissioner Tony Petitti to do something about the league's sign-stealing investigation into Michigan, ESPN reported Wednesday.

In a video call with Petitti Wednesday, "a vast majority" of Big Ten coaches encouraged the commissioner to "take action against Michigan."

"Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act — right now," an unnamed source told ESPN. "What are we waiting on? We know what happened."

In what was described as an "intense and emotional" call, Big Ten coaches used words like "tainted," "fraudulent" and "unprecedented" to describe Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scheme, and described to Petitti "how distinct of a schematic advantage Michigan has held" by, allegedly, obtaining opposition's signals illegally ahead of the game.

One source claimed that "every game they played is tainted.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"People don't understand the seriousness of it," another source told ESPN. "How it truly impacted the game plan. To truly know if it's a run or a pass, people don't understand how much of an advantage that was for Michigan."

According to ESPN, Petitti listened "carefully" to coaches, but did not ip his hand in terms of what future decisions would be made regarding Michigan. The Big Ten, under its Sportsmanship Policy, has the ability to punish Michigan and its coaching staff.

"I don't think the Big Ten understood how upset everyone was," another source told ESPN. "The tenor of the call was asking the Big Ten to show leadership — the conference and the presidents. An unprecedented violation of the rules would require unprecedented action from the Big Ten."

The NCAA started its own investigation into Michigan football Oct. 19.

According to The Washington Post, Michigan has been using a "sign-stealing operation" involving in-person scouting and video recording coaches since "at least last season."

An outside investigative firm approached the NCAA with documents and videos from computers accessed by multiple Michigan coaches the report states, including the Wolverines' "planned sign-stealing travel for the rest of the season, listing opponents' schedules, which games Michigan scouts would attend and how much money was budgeted for travel and tickets."

And, according to the report, Ohio State was the team that had Michigan's attention most with plans to attend "as many as eight games, costing more than $3,000 in travel and tickets.

Connor Stalions, a Michigan football analytics assistant, was suspended with pay from the program as a person of interest in the NCAA and Big Ten investigation.

Stalions, per reports, bought tickets to college football games at 13 Big Ten schools — including multiple Ohio State games — and the 2021 and 2022 SEC title games.

Ohio State will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor at noon Nov. 25.

