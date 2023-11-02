Big Ten coaches reportedly want conference to act on Michigan scandal

It has been almost two weeks now since hated Ohio State rival Michigan’s most recent scandal broke.

The sign-stealing allegations look like they are mostly true, with more allegations and evidence coming almost every day. It’s something that has people raising an eyebrow at the Michigan program, along with the Big Ten, but for different reasons.

ESPN’ s Pete Thamel reported late Wednesday night that the conferences coaches have “expressed their frustrations with the ongoing signal-stealing investigation at Michigan” during a call with new commissioner Tony Petitti.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was on the call, and Thamel noted that he “hung up after the regularly scheduled Big Ten business to allow the conference’s coaches to speak freely about the NCAA’s investigation.”

Sources: On a Big Ten coaches call on Thursday, a vast majority of the league’s coaches encouraged commissioner Tony Petitti to punish Michigan amid its NCAA sign-stealing investigation. “Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act,” per ESPN source. https://t.co/H4O9iEYeDA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2023

During that time, it seems as if the coaches were not happy with how Petitti has handled the scandal. Thamel’s source was quoted as saying “collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act — right now.”

It does seem extremely odd that the conference nor the university has made a statement on the matter. With Michigan scheduled to play Purdue this weekend, the conference coaches want some clarity on the matter, and soon.

This story isn’t going to die down anytime soon.

