What Big Ten coaches anonymously said about Wisconsin heading into 2021

People around the Wisconsin program feel this can be a bounce back year for the Badgers as they attempt to return to Big Ten West supremacy. The COVID-19 disruptions hit the Badgers as hard as anyone in the conference a year ago, and the offense will look to improve upon a year where it was anyones guess as to who would be available on game day.

While their may be biased optimism from people within Wisconsin’s program, what do those outside the Camp Randall gates think about the Badgers in 2021? Athlon Sports asked anonymous Big Ten coaches what they think about Wisconsin headed into the year, and they touched on a variety of intriguing topics.

Here is a look at what other Big Ten coaches think about the Badgers in 2021:

On similarities between Wisconsin and Iowa:

"They’re a little closer to Iowa right now than they’d like to be. It’s very much the same program, they have different schemes but the exact same mindset and approach to player development and culture."

How will Wisconsin improve offensively?

"I think they get the benefit of the doubt in just about every area they struggled in on offense. They didn’t have a run game up to their standards and [QB Graham] Mertz is still coming along. I don’t think there’s any sign of an actual downward trend, just a combination of a strange year and bringing guys along. They need depth at RB and their receivers were really banged up last year, but again, nothing alarming."

On Wisconsin's defense:

"The defense is really good and they have as much an identity as the offense. They don’t give up big plays. The linebackers are very good, they kind of operate like an offense — they don’t disguise what they want to do too much, they dare you to stop them."

On Wisconsin recruiting:

"They’ve done a really nice job recruiting, which has always been what separates them from the elite programs in this league. They are always a step above Iowa but miles behind the Big Three in the East, so if they can start to get in on skill position guys who can close that gap, look out."

Does losing Barry hurt?

"How does losing Barry [Alvarez] hurt them? I’m not sure there’s another AD with an on-field impact quite like that one."

Wisconsin should be the favorite to get to Indy:

"This is a really competitive division but even after last year they’re positioned really well to return to form and go back to Indy.”

