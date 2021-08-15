What Big Ten coaches anonymously said about Michigan football in 2021

There are a lot of questions about Michigan football heading into 2021 and there’s no question about that. However, when it comes to the fanbase and the media, the opinions are going to be quite different compared to those who actually have to game plan for the maize and blue.

Athlon Sports got several Big Ten coaches to anonymously give their opinions on the Wolverines and other conference teams, and while some have opinions that do fall somewhat in line with public opinion, what they said shows that Michigan gets a bit more respect from those in coaching circles — though it’s clear that the team identity might not be quite as clear outside of Schembechler compared to inside.

Here’s some of the perspective Michigan’s peers provided.

List

Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football's 2021 fall camp

Is Michigan undervalued in the eyes of fans and the media?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What they said

"If you took the name Michigan off, most coaches in the country would be happy to have the success they’ve had, happy to have the players on that roster and you would assume it’s a stable, functional program. Most of us wish we could hit nine and ten wins a year as a baseline. But they’re Michigan, so we all expect them to (be) better."

Our take

This has long been what I’ve said when either the fans or media proclaim Jim Harbaugh to be a disaster. Has it worked out to the level everyone thought it would when he was hired? Absolutely not. But, save for 1997, he’s pretty much matching Lloyd Carr’s tenure — except for the record against Ohio State is more like the latter half of Carr’s years in Ann Arbor. Yes, the expectations are higher and have failed to have been met. What Michigan has done under Harbaugh is pretty close to what James Franklin has done at Penn State (Harbaugh has a better winning percentage, but Franklin has a Big Ten title in a three-loss year where Michigan beat PSU 49-10). Yet, the Nittany Lions get a lot of leeway, whereas the Wolverines do not. If Harbaugh could beat Ohio State every once in awhile and have a better record against MSU, the national perception probably would change very quickly.

Story continues

Offensive woes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What they said

"They look like they’re undecided on offense, like there’s too many cooks. No one thinks that’s the exact offense Josh [Gattis] wants to be calling."

Our take

I vehemently disagree with this sentiment. I think what you’ve seen in Ann Arbor is the scheme in place, but a lack of execution — and certainly some incoherence when it’s come to some of the deployment and playcalling. I would say, based on some of my behind-the-scenes conversations, that 99% of what you’re seeing on the field is the offense planned by Josh Gattis. Just like you’d see with any team, there is a little head coach meddling — but that’s the prerogative of the head coach. It literally happens with every team. What I think is that the offense hasn’t quite clicked outside of the latter third of the 2019 season and that’s caused people to think that Harbaugh is slowing it down and making it uncreative. However, if you remember anything about the Jim Harbaugh offense, it’s always been cutting edge. Michigan only got more blasé schematically when he handed the keys to Pep Hamilton for two years — and even that worked in the second year.

Captain Obvious chimes in

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What they said

"The defense fell apart on them and now they’re probably going to a more NFL style 3-4, that’s gonna be really interesting to see with Don [Brown] having been their identity for so long."

Our take

Well, they hit the nail right on the head, but it doesn’t take a rocket surgeon (before you attack me, that’s meant tongue-in-cheek) to come up with such a take. It’s really the most obvious thing anyone could say about Michigan’s defensive situation, aside from saying that the Wolverines intend to put 11 players on the field when it’s time for the defense to play.

Has quarterback been the problem?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What they said

"A smart way to look at this program is the quarterback position. When is the last time they’ve had remarkable, game-changing QB play? Compare that to the schools they’re supposed to keep company with, Ohio State and Penn State. They’re overhauling the QB room because they know it’s been a weak spot."

Our take

I half agree with this take and half disagree. First off, I don’t think some of the quarterbacks that have come through Ann Arbor get enough credit. Wilton Speight had a solid year passing the ball — he was fifth in the conference — in 2016, and many of the games, he was only in for about a half. Jake Rudock was fourth in yards-per-game in 2014 and Shea Patterson was third in-conference in 2019, despite playing half the season with a substantial core injury. Some of those years, Penn State and OSU quarterbacks did have better numbers than their Wolverines counterparts. In others, they didn’t. Where I think they’re right is that Michigan hasn’t seen its quarterbacks play big in big games compared to what we’ve seen from Trace McSorley or (insert Ohio State quarterback). In order for the Wolverines to take that next step, the QB is going to have to take control against the bigger teams on the schedule. Perhaps that’s in the cards with a more dynamic quarterback room?

Not enough speed in space?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What they said

"They recruit really well but they still lack the top-end speed Ohio State has. I don’t think you could call anything they’ve done under Jim Harbaugh as “explosive."

Our take

If the measure is strictly against Ohio State, every team in the conference is going to lose that battle. Typically, if you have team loaded with five-stars as the Buckeyes do, yes, you’re going to be faster. Michigan does have quite a bit of speed, and that’s something we learn every year at the NFL combine, when former Wolverines players put up eye-opening numbers. But the coach does have a point on the ‘explosive’ aspect, but early on, I think that was more by design. Jim Harbaugh teams always seemed to want to out-think or out-scheme you to death, while likewise out-muscling you. But rarely, at least recently, have we seen Michigan line up against a big time opponent and just outplay and outrun them. I say rarely because we have seen it — ‘the gauntlet’ of 2018 comes to mind, as do the Wisconsin and Penn State games in 2016. The issue, to me, still is that Ohio State game sets the perception of what Michigan is. And Michigan hasn’t been able to contend with the Buckeyes, in large part because of their team speed, but Harbaugh has beaten every other Big Ten team. So speed isn’t the issue as much as Ohio State is.

Hitting the nail on the head

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What they said

"When you look at them from outside, you see a successful program pretty much everywhere but on the field against their true peers. That’s really what it boils down to. They don’t need a complete change, but they have to identify what separates their offensive scheme and their development from the programs they expect to beat. This is not a bad program. This is a good program. But they’re Michigan, so you can’t be good. You can’t be unremarkable.”

Our take

I think this is pretty spot on in nearly every way. The only place I somewhat differ is that I can understand what Michigan is trying to do offensively — it just hasn’t quite come to fruition. A lot of that has to do with the quarterback play, another large part has been the execution, with another third being the deployment from a coaching standpoint. I think Michigan has gone into a lot of big games with a lot of bad game plans on either side of the ball. We’ll see how that changes on a defensive front this year while I believe the offense has the scheme in place, but has been missing out on the development/execution front. Really, the word development has been a mixed bag. Harbaugh and his staff have been great with the three-stars (that have seen the field regularly) and mid-four-stars. But a lot of players have departed for greener pastures (I’m looking at you, 2017 recruiting class) while the five-stars have looked like pretty good mid-level four-stars. You look at some Ohio State classes and they seem to hit on nearly every player — not all, but you can see top-to-bottom production. Michigan’s best classes are the ones that weren’t rated quite as high, but it needs to get the most from the ones where it has the most blue-chip talent. Michigan can line up and beat most every team on the schedule in a normal year, based off talent alone, but the fact that the Wolverines haven’t been consistent and haven’t separated against Penn State and Wisconsin is the biggest indictment of the current regime, in my opinion.

1

1