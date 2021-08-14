What Big Ten coaches anonymously said about Ohio State heading into 2021

The Ohio State football program has been the flag-bearer of the Big Ten for about two decades. Other teams have come through the revolving door of expectations to contend during that time, but the constant in the championship equation has been the Buckeyes.

It’s not a far stretch to argue OSU is at the top of its powers right now. The program has won four straight Big Ten championships, consistently recruits better than any other team in the league, has been to the College Football Playoff in four of the seven years it has existed, and it is expected to be right there again in 2021.

It’s one thing to root and follow Ohio State, but listening to the Buckeyes’ colleagues in the league with an unbiased eye can tell you more. Athlon Sports asked anonymous Big Ten coaches what they think about OSU heading into the 2021 season, and the responses are very interesting, to say the least.

So what did OSU’s peers say about the team for 2021? Let’s find out with our own commentary on each quote.

Just how good will Ohio State be in 2021?

Dec. 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana; Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes including defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) and quarterback Justin Fields (middle right) and running back Trey Sermon (black shirt right) pose with the Big 10 Conference championship trophy after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

What an anonymous coach says

"They’re scary. They’re scary in every phase, they’re scary situationally, they’re scary in warmups. I don’t think anyone is close to their level of talent and execution in this league, and that’s because they’re really competing with themselves at this point, at least in terms of the conference. They’re competing against Clemson and Alabama and developing NFL guys, it’s just a different culture than the more popular approaches in this league. They’re so much bigger than the region."

What we say

That's some high praise coming from a coach in the league that you would think would feel good about his abilities to coach players up and compete with Ohio State. But the numbers don't lie. OSU sends more players to the NFL, recruits better, and wins more games and championships than any other program in the Big Ten. OSU is just on a different level right now and it's hard to see it slowing down anytime soon.

What about Ohio State's defensive culture?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11), safety Josh Proctor (41) and cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) celebrate a fumble by Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 49-28.

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

What an anonymous coach says

"The defensive scheme is a nightmare. It puts you in binds and forces you to make bad decisions, but it’s the personnel doing it. They’re not chess matching you on defense because they don’t have to. The defensive front controls their entire game. It lets the secondary get simple and fly around and be killers."

What we say

The coach is alluding to it, but it's not the scheme. In fact, the scheme hurt Ohio State in the national championship game because Alabama had the players to exploit it. But, yeah, the players are just better and control the line of scrimmage. The speed and athleticism across the board makes everything speed up and results in mistakes by the offense. As Mike Tyson once said, "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

Why is the Ohio State offense so hard to stop?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) shakes off a tackle by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings (17) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. USA TODAY Sports

What an anonymous coach says

"Offensively they’re not doing the newest or sharpest thing because they don’t have to. You have a pretty good idea what they’re going to do to you, they’re just going to do it with better players and usually a quarterback that can out and out change the game."

What we say

I'm not sure I completely agree with this. The running concepts are pretty straightforward, but the passing attack has plenty of NFL principles woven into it. Ryan Day and company don't have to dial up some of those concepts against inferior talent, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. However, we do agree that if you're picking a team and just putting the ball down out in a parking lot, the Buckeyes are better man for man and can draw up some plays and win on athleticism alone.

What to expect from the Ohio State offense in 2021?

Sept. 21, 2019; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs during the first half against the Miami Redhawks at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What an anonymous coach says

"It’s gonna be a lot of (running back) Master Teague we’re guessing, at least until they feel good about the next man up at QB. I don’t think they’ve got anyone right now that can do all the things Justin (Fields) could, though."

What we say

Whoever this coach is simply doesn't know the talent at quarterback Ohio State has in the room and the mentality of a Ryan Day offense. I don't for one minute believe he's going to pull back too much in the passing game with the weapons he has at his disposal at wide receiver. No way, no how. That doesn't mean Master Teague, Miyan Williams, and/or TreVeyon Henderson willl not get plenty of carries, but whichever quarterback wins the starting job is still going to gobble up yards through the air. And, if C.J. Stroud is named the starter, he's going to make things happen with his legs too. The next star is just waiting to break out under center.

How do you beat the Ohio State defensive scheme?

Oct. 18, 2019; Evanston, Illinois; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (12) is greeted after an interception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What an anonymous coach says

"Defensively they learned a hard lesson against Bama, but that’s the level of opponent it takes to break their system. The secondary was bad in the title game because the front couldn't set that tone. That’s their weakness, I guess. The problem is there are only three or four teams in the country that can expose it, and none of them play in this league.”

What we say

Ohio State did learn some lessons against Alabama. Namely, don't let a linebacker continually get mismatched against the best wide receiver on the team. Because of the defensive miscues, the Buckeyes have changed the scheme a bit and are looking to utilize the bullet position a little more. It's a lighter linebacker/safety hybrid that has better coverage skills. That's probably not needed against the majority of OSU's competition, but once you start playing against teams like Clemson, Oklahoma, and Alabama, you better be able to cover in space in the second and third levels.

