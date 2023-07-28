Big Ten coach sums up how you game plan for Marvin Harrison Jr. in two words

Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in college football. Most believe he’ll be a first-round pick and some even have him pegged as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft should he leave Ohio State after his junior season.

Getting a team ready to face Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes can keep opposing head coaches up at night with so many weapons. At the Big Ten media days, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked how difficult it is to gameplan for Harrison. Ferentz gave a two-word answer… “It’s impossible.”

Iowa was one of the few teams that was able to keep Harrison in check last season. The Hawkeyes held the star receiver to 62 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions. Clearly, those are still pretty good numbers that show how great this young man is.

Asked Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz how difficult it is to gameplan for a player like Marvin Harrison Jr. First thing he says: “It’s impossible.” pic.twitter.com/SUAwaKYlVH — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) July 26, 2023

Harrison Jr. had over 1,200 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns in 2022. This year he is squarely in the Heisman conversation despite losing a two-time Heisman finalist in C.J. Stroud. The sky is the limit for Harrison Jr. this season.

Kirk Ferentz may be right … It really may be impossible to gameplan for such a dynamic player.

More!

Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair makes meteoric rise in recruiting rankings

Ohio State football: Thoughts and things we learned following Big Ten media days

Five Buckeyes featured on 247 Sports' Top 20 Big Ten Players ranking

Ohio State and Wisconsin set to square off in primetime matchup

Big Ten football over/under win total betting preview: Ohio State Buckeyes

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire