Big Ten coach agrees with Matt Rhule on NIL

A Big Ten head coach has come out in agreement with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s recent comments on Name, Image, and Likeness. Rhule was asked about the Husker’s use of NIL and whether or not the team would be aggressive in recruiting a quarterback to the roster for 2024.

“Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So, just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams that have six or seven $1 million players playing for them.”

When discussing Rhule’s recent comments, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck agreed with the comment but stated his team would not be spending that kind of money.

“That’s a true statement. That’s not necessarily what & how we do it. I’ve heard those same things, but those aren’t coming out of our camp. He’s [Rhule] not talking about us, I’ll put it that way.”

It’s clear that Rhule was not alone in his recent assessment of NIL. You wonder how long it will take before we see sweeping regulations regarding the changing landscape of college football.

