Big Ten Championship Game: Where the stars came from

For the third time in the last six seasons, the Big Ten title game comes down to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Here are some key players on each side and how we rated them out of high school.

OHIO STATE

The skinny: Fields initially committed to Penn State, but then re-opened his recruitment and signed with Georgia. He then decided to transfer to Ohio State after seeing minimal action in 12 games as a true freshman while backing up Jake Fromm. In his first season with the Buckeyes he has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the country, passing for 2,352 yards, 33 touchdowns and only one interception and rushing for 445 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Farrell’s take: Fields was a no-brainer five-star coming out of high school and behind only Trevor Lawrence in the overall rankings. It would be pretty amazing to see a Lawrence-Fields matchup for the national title. Fields has been almost perfect this season and the debate as to which quarterback is better rages on.

The skinny: Dobbins also considered Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Texas, but when Ohio State offered in mid-February it only took him a couple of weeks before deciding to commit to the Buckeyes. After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Dobbins is enjoying his best collegiate season this fall with 1,446 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 6.6 yards per carry.

Farrell’s take: We loved Dobbins out of high school and we kept him ranked high despite missing almost his entire senior season. He has proven us right and then some. He’s the most important player on the Ohio State roster.

