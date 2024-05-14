Big Ten Championship Game will be on a new television channel in 2024

CBS will broadcast the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, according to a recent release.

The news comes as networks begin to release their marquee matchups for this fall. FOX already released this year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game and Wisconsin vs. Alabama as Big Noon Kickoff games. CBS’ announcement, however, carries a bit more weight.

The conference championship game moving away from FOX for the first time in its history signals the power that CBS holds in the media rights agreement. It was known that the three networks (FOX, CBS, NBC) would split the best inventory evenly, but many thought that FOX had the power to keep the title game for the time being.

CBS now gets the game in only its second year broadcasting the Big Ten.

The network had previously been the host of the SEC Championship Game every year since 2001. 2023 marked the end of that run as ESPN takes over the SEC rights and as CBS joins FOX and NBC with the Big Ten.

Saturdays at 3:30PM ET are looking B1G in 2024 ‼️ 💥 Sept. 14 – @NDFootball at @BoilerFootball 💥 Sept. 21 – @USCFB at @UMichFootball 💥 Dec. 7 – B1G Championship Game at 8PM ET It’s all on CBS and streaming on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoqsdRykct — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 14, 2024

It was first odd to see the classic CBS theme song play intro to an Iowa vs. Penn State game. It will be even more odd to see it play into Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2024 Big Ten Championship.

