Big Ten breakdown | How the West was (not) won

Nov. 10—Illini beat writer Scott Richey offers up his predictions on the Big Ten's top games, top players and top coaches before the weekend:

Saturday's games

Indiana (3-6, 1-5) at Illinois (4-5, 2-4)

11 a.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports).

Who wins: Illinois, 24-14. It's more than fair to call this a "must-win" game for the Illini. Failing to do so puts bowl eligibility in real jeopardy.

No. 2 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) at No. 9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1)

11 a.m., Fox

Who's on the call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reports).

Who wins: Michigan, 40-24. It's probably worth tuning in to one of the radio broadcasts for this game. Odds of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal dominating those broadcasts is probably slightly lower.

Maryland (5-4, 2-4) at Nebraska (5-4, 3-3)

11 a.m., Peacock

Who's on the call: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reports).

Who wins: Maryland, 28-13. Remember when the Terrapins were 5-0? Four straight losses have nearly derailed what was looking like another solid season for Maryland coach Mike Locksley, but Nebraska has already lost its first two East crossover games.

Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) at Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

2:30 p.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analysis) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reports).

Who wins: Iowa, 13-3. The over/under opened at 281/2, and even that was probably an overreach. Like in all Iowa games, hammer the under. But it's OK. The Hawkeyes' defense and special teams will carry them to another win.

Minnesota (5-4, 3-3) at Purdue (2-7, 1-5)

2:30 p.m., NBC

Who's on the call: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis) and Zora Stephenson (sideline reports).

Who wins: Minnesota, 28-20. The Gophers had victory snatched from them last week after Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock's heroics. A reeling Purdue, losers of four straight, could be the "get-right" game for Minnesota.

Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) at Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3)

2:30 p.m., FS1

Who's on the call: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analysis).

Who wins: Wisconsin, 20-17. This game could turn on Braelon Allen's availability. The Badgers didn't have their top running back last week and lost to Indiana. The same is on the table if he's out Saturday against Northwestern.

Michigan State (3-6, 1-5) at No. 3 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

6:30 p.m., NBC

Who's on the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reports).

Who wins: Ohio State, 42-13. Don't count on the Spartans' win against Nebraska being the start of some late-season run. Michigan State didn't build up nearly enough momentum to pull an upset in Columbus, Ohio.

Awards season

Big Ten MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL PREV.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide receiver Ohio State 1

2. J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan 3

3. Blake Corum Running back Michigan 4

4. Drew Allar Quarterback Penn State NR

5. Kyle Monangai Running back Rutgers NR

Allar, a former five-star recruit, is living up that billing. He trails only Taulia Tagovailoa for the Big Ten's touchdown lead, and his 20 touchdowns to just one interception is the best ratio by a wide margin in the conference.

Big Ten Coach of the year

RK., COACH SCHOOL PREV.

1. Kirk Ferentz Iowa 5

2. Greg Schiano Rutgers 1

3. Ryan Day Ohio State 2

4. James Franklin Penn State 3

5. P.J. Fleck Minnesota 4

Iowa might have the least exciting, effective, efficient (choose your adjective) offense in the country, but it still wins. The path to 10 wins and a Big Ten West title is there for the Hawkeyes. All to get smoked by Michigan, who won't need to know Iowa's signs, in the Big Ten title game.

Illini MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION PREV.

1. Johnny Newton Defensive tackle 1

2. Isaiah Williams Wide receiver 2

3. Kenenna Odeluga Inside linebacker 5

4. Luke Altmyer Quarterback 3

5. John Paddock Quarterback NR

The way Illinois' win at Minnesota unfolded revealed some truths about the Illini this season. At the top of the list? Newton is irreplaceable. Also, Williams remains one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten, Odeluga is a burgeoning playmaker, Altmyer's arm is still a weapon and Paddock proved the moment isn't too big for him.

Big Ten Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Rose Michigan

Orange Ohio State

Peach Penn State

Citrus Iowa

Music City Minnesota

Guaranteed Rate Wisconsin

Las Vegas Maryland

Pinstripe Rutgers

Quick Lane Illinois

The win at Minnesota made Illinois' chances of reaching back-to-back bowl games easier. Now it's win two of the final three games and not all three. But unless it's a sweep of the final three weeks for the Illini, they're probably headed toward a post-Christmas date in Detroit. Fans (and maybe a certain beat writer) are probably angling for a pre-Christmas trip to Las Vegas instead.