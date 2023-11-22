Big Ten breakdown | Plenty still to decide in regular-season finales

Nov. 22—Illini beat writer Scott Richey offers up his predictions on the Big Ten's top games, top players and top coaches before the weekend:

Friday's games

No. 20 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) at Nebraska (5-6, 3-5), 11 a.m., CBS

Who's on the call: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analysis) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reports).

Who wins: Iowa, 17-10. The Big Ten West can't end any other way. The Hawkeyes have already secured the final division title. Now, it has to send the West out on another low-scoring grinder.

No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) at Michigan State (4-7, 2-6), 6:30 p.m., NBC

Who's on the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reports).

Who wins: Penn State, 42-21. This season is going to play out just like last season for the Nittany Lions with 10 wins marred only by losses to Ohio State and Michigan. Good, but still not quite good enough.

Saturday's games

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) at No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0), 11 a.m., Fox

Who's on the call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reports).

Who wins: Ohio State, 35-28. You know who's rooting for this to happen? Everyone in the Big Ten office and probably the entire College Football Playoff committee. It's just easier for them if the Wolverines don't win the East (and then the Big Ten title).

Indiana (3-8, 1-7) at Purdue (3-8, 2-6), 11 a.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analysis) and Megan McKeown (sideline reports).

Who wins: Purdue, 24-17. The Boilermakers need this one more than the Hoosiers. Mainly because Purdue coach Ryan Walters still has a future at his current school. Not sure Indiana coach Tom Allen can claim the same.

Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) at Illinois (5-6, 3-5), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analysis) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reports).

Who wins: Illinois, 21-17. Plenty to play for this week for the Illini with bowl eligibility and the "HAT!" on the line. Not to mention consecutive home wins against the Wildcats since 1999 and 2001 (not a typo).

Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) at Minnesota (5-6, 3-5), 2:30 p.m., FS1

Who's on the call: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analysis).

Who wins: Wisconsin, 24-20. Year one of the Luke Fickell era in Madison, Wis., had some bumps. It might not be "Wisconsin football" anymore given the shift in style, but the Badgers are still going to finish near the top of the division.

Maryland (6-5, 3-5) at Rutgers (6-5, 3-5), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports).

Who wins: Rutgers, 23-20. Neither team is exactly charging into its regular-season finale given Rutgers has lost three consecutive games and Maryland has dropped five of its last six. Home-field advantage for the Scarlet Knights?

Awards season

Big Ten MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL PREV.

1. Blake Corum Running back Michigan 3

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide receiver Ohio State 1

3. Johnny Newton Defensive tackle Illinois 4

4. J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan 2

5. Drew Allar Quarterback Penn State 5

Scott Richey's comment: What Corum has done the last two weeks would appear to be a direct reflection of Sherrone Moore (a former offensive lineman) stepping in for Jim Harbaugh (a former quarterback) as Michigan's coach. That's how a running back gets 54 carries for 239 yards and five touchdowns in two games. Corum's overall workload has dropped this season, but he still has 180 carries for 888 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Big Ten Coach of the Year

RK., COACH SCHOOL PREV.

1. David Braun Northwestern 2

2. Kirk Ferentz Iowa 1

3. Greg Schiano Rutgers 3

4. Ryan Day Ohio State 4

5. James Franklin Penn State 5

Scott Richey's comment: Northwestern will be playing in a bowl game next month. Rewind to the beginning of the year when Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid the hazing scandal in Evanston and the over/under for wins for the Wildcats was a measly 1 1/2. How is Braun not the Big Ten Coach of the Year under those circumstances?

Illini MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION PREV.

1. Johnny Newton Defensive tackle 1

2. Isaiah Williams Wide receiver 2

3. John Paddock Quarterback 3

4. Luke Altmyer Quarterback 4

5. Dylan Rosiek Linebacker NR

Scott Richey's comment: It's a two-man race in Champaign and has always been. Newton and Williams have both put up All-Big Ten caliber seasons. The former has been a constant (save for targeting-related stints on the bench) menace in opposing backfields. The latter is knocking on the door of a 1,000-yard season. Co-MVPs aren't allowed, so the tie goes to the future first-round draft pick.

Big Ten Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Rose Ohio State

Orange Michigan

Peach Penn State

Citrus Iowa

Music City Wisconsin

Pinstripe Rutgers

Las Vegas Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Maryland

Quick Lane Northwestern

Scott Richey's comment: The biggest change this week? Ohio State leapfrogging Michigan into the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff semifinals. Win "The Game" and get the reward. Getting two teams into the CFP — Michigan in this scenario being the second — would at least require Florida State losing either its regular-season finale to Florida or in the ACC Championship to Louisville. At the other end of the spectrum for Big Ten and bowl games, don't be surprised to see one of the conference's 5-7 teams get a desperation bid to fill a spot. (There are too many bowl games).