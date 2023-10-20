Big Ten breakdown | Major matchup in the East

Oct. 20—Illini beat writer Scott Richey offers up his predictions on the Big Ten's top games, top players and top coaches before the weekend:

Saturday's games

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) 11 a.m., Fox

Who's on the call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (expert analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reports).

Who wins: Ohio State, 35-24. The Nittany Lions are about to find out what happens when they face a team that actually has an effective offense. Penn State has allowed just under 200 yards per game this season. The Buckeyes should double that number with ease.

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3) 11 a.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (expert analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports).

Who wins: Rutgers, 24-13. This game comes at a good time for the Scarlet Knights. They need one more win to be bowl eligible, and the rest of their schedule — home games with Ohio State and Maryland and road trips to Iowa and Penn State — means they almost have to get No. 6 this week.

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) at Illinois (3-4, 1-3) 2:30 p.m., FS1

Who's on the call: Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (expert analysis).

Who wins: Illinois, 21-14. The Illini played their cleanest, most complementary football to beat Maryland last week, but that kind of performance remains the outlier this season. Now is the time to prove it wasn't a fluke.

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) at No. 24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) 2:30 p.m., NBC

Who's on the call: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (expert analysis) and Zora Stephenson (sideline reports).

Who wins: Iowa, 18-3. At this point, the Hawkeyes are well behind scoring the 25 points per game offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz needs to keep his job. Theoretically. If Iowa keeps winning, it won't matter how anemic the offense remains.

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) 2:30 p.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (expert analysis) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reports).

Who wins: Nebraska, 21-17. The Cornhuskers are celebrating 100 years at Memorial Stadium this season. They missed out on getting an actual anniversary game last week while on a bye, so the real celebration will come with a win against the Wildcats.

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) 6:30 p.m., NBC

Who's on the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (expert analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reports).

Who wins: Michigan, 45-20. The Spartans reportedly considered not playing this week after it was revealed the Wolverines were under NCAA investigation for in-person scouting/sign stealing. Honestly, they might have been better off doing that. Michigan is steamrolling bad teams this season, and Michigan State qualifies.

Awards season

Big Ten MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL PREV.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide receiver Ohio State 1

2. Kyle McCord Quarterback Ohio State 4

3. J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan 3

4. Taulia Tagovailoa Quarterback Maryland 2

5. Jay Higgins Linebacker Iowa NR

Scott Richey's comment: No change at the top — Harrison continues to be semi-uncoverable — but the MVP hierarchy did get a shakeup after last week's games. Tagovailoa tumbles after pulling an Illinois (against the Illini) with plenty of yards but not enough scores, and Higgins broke into the top five as the Big Ten's leading tackler for a defense mostly responsible for all of the Hawkeyes' wins.

Big Ten Coach of the year

RK., COACH SCHOOL PREV.

1. Ryan Day Ohio State 2

2. James Franklin Penn State 3

3. Kirk Ferentz Iowa 5

4. Greg Schiano Rutgers NR

5. Jim Harbaugh and others Michigan 1

Scott Richey's comment: Ohio State's 41-7 victory at Purdue isn't the reason Day jumped to the top spot. It was a good win, albeit an expected win, that in itself was not enough to push Day into leading-contender territory. Day climbed to No. 1 because of more (alleged) shenanigans from Harbaugh. Maybe he should just take the next pro job he's offered. Of course, the NFL has rules about spying, too.

Illini MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION PREV.

1. Isaiah Williams Wide receiver 1

2. Johnny Newton Defensive tackle 2

3. Dylan Rosiek Inside linebacker 3

4. Kenenna Odeluga Inside linebacker 4

5. Luke Altmyer Quarterback NR

Scott Richey's comment: Rosiek has played well enough in the last couple weeks that, on any other team, he might have a better shot at MVP honors. But the redshirt sophomore linebacker is in a tough spot behind one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten and a defensive tackle that's projected as a first-round draft pick in 2024.

Big Ten Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Rose (CFP) Michigan

Orange Ohio State

Peach Penn State

Citrus Iowa

Gator Maryland

BOWL TEAM

Music City Wisconsin

Pinstripe Bowl Rutgers

Guaranteed Rate Minnesota

Las Vegas Illinois

Quick Lane Nebraska

Scott Richey's comment: The Illini are back in the bowl game mix thanks to last week's road win at Maryland. They still need three wins in their next five games, but that's not some insane task. So that means beating three of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa and Northwestern. Doable.