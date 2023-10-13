Big Ten breakdown | At least the top half of the league looks competitive

Oct. 13—Illini beat writer Scott Richey offers up his predictions on the Big Ten's top games, top players and top coaches before the weekend:

Saturday's games

Indiana (2-3, 0-2) at No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

11 a.m., Fox

➜ Who's on the call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (expert analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reports).

➜ Who wins: Michigan, 42-14. The Wolverines have allowed just 40 points through five games this season. An Indiana team that fired its offensive coordinator last month isn't going to be the one that alters Michigan's dominance.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) at Purdue (2-4, 1-2)

11 a.m., Peacock

➜ Who's on the call: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (expert analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reports).

➜ Who wins: Ohio State, 38-14. One aspect Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has done well this season is take care of the ball — just one interception to go with eight touchdowns. Even an aggressive Ryan Walters defense likely won't change that.

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) at Rutgers (4-2, 1-2)

11 a.m., BTN

➜ Who's on the call: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (expert analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports).

➜ Who wins: Rutgers, 24-21. Consider this a "get right" game for the Scarlet Knights after last week's loss at Wisconsin and part of a continued slide for the Spartans, who are riding a three-game losing streak.

Massachusetts (1-6) at No. 6 Penn State (5-0)

2:30 p.m., BTN

➜ Who's on the call: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Jake Butt (expert analysis) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reports).

➜ Who wins: Penn State, 55-10. This game gives off real high school homecoming vibes where teams try to schedule a guaranteed win. The Nittany Lions were successful. UMass has been outscored 246-142 in its six-game losing streak.

Illinois (2-4, 0-3) at Maryland (5-1, 2-1)

2:30 p.m., NBC

➜ Who's on the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (expert analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reports).

➜ Who wins: Maryland, 45-20. The last time Illinois and Maryland played, the Terrapins escaped Champaign with a 20-17 victory. Maryland has only gotten better offensively in the intervening years. Illinois has ... lost eight of its last nine games against Power Five opponents.

Iowa (5-1, 2-1) at Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)

3 p.m, Fox

➜ Who's on the call: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (expert analysis) and Allison Williams (sideline reports).

➜ Who wins: Wisconsin, 30-17. This game might not definitively decide the Big Ten West — Iowa's remaining schedule is much more winnable than Wisconsin's — but a home win for the Badgers does put them squarely in the driver's seat.

Awards season

Big Ten MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL PREV.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide receiver Ohio State NR

2. Taulia Tagovailoa Quarterback Maryland 1

3. J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan 2

4. Kyle McCord Quarterback Ohio State 3

5. Ricardo Hallman Cornerback Wisconsin NR

➜ Scott Richey's comment: Harrison is basically good for 100 yards and a touchdown every game — averages buoyed by his eight catches for 163 yards and a score in last Saturday's win against Maryland. McCord is best served by throwing to Harrison as much as possible.

Big Ten Coach of the year

RK., COACH SCHOOL PREV.

1. Jim Harbaugh and others Michigan 4

2. Ryan Day Ohio State 2

3. James Franklin Penn State 3

4. Mike Locksley Maryland 1

5. Kirk Ferentz Iowa NR

➜ Scott Richey's comment: Harbaugh should probably talk Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel into cutting a sizable check this offseason for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The 40-year-old Minter is responsible for a Michigan defense that ranks first nationally in scoring and has given up just two field goals and a touchdown in eight red zone opportunities by its opponents.

Illini MVP

RK., PLAYER POSITION PREV.

1. Isaiah Williams Wide receiver 1

2. Johnny Newton Defensive tackle 2

3. Dylan Rosiek Inside linebacker 4

4. Kenenna Odeluga Inside linebacker NR

5. Xavier Scott Nickel back NR

➜ Scott Richey's comment: Four of five team MVP candidates on the defensive side of the ball? What is this, 2022? While the Illinois defense hasn't matched its success from a year ago — opponents have already scored more points in six games than they did in 13 last season — they've done enough in a couple games to put the Illini in position to win. What's missing is complementary play by the offense beyond Williams' efforts at wide receiver.

Big Ten Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Rose Michigan

Orange Ohio State

Peach Penn State

Citrus Maryland

Music City Wisconsin

BOWL TEAM

Pinstripe Rutgers

Guaranteed Rate Iowa

Las Vegas Minnesota

Quick Lane Purdue

➜ Scott Richey's comment: Figuring out which Big Ten teams will populate the lower-tier bowl games is a challenge. Mostly because so few of those teams are playing what would seem to be the requisite good football to reach the postseason.