Big Ten breakdown | Will Illini bring the Cannon back with them to C-U?

Sep. 30—It's almost an entirely all-Big Ten slate, save for Minnesota and Rutgers finishing up the remainder of their nonconference schedules. Here's how Illini beat writer Scott Richey sees things playing out this weekend:

Saturday's games

No. 6 Penn State (4-0, 2-0) at Northwestern (2-2, 1-1), 11 a.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Jake Butt (expert analysis) and Brooke Fletcher (sideline reports).

Who wins: Penn State, 42-13. One unexpected Big Ten victory might be all Northwestern can hope for this season. Knocking off Penn State will be quite a bit trickier than sinking Minnesota's boat.

Louisiana (3-1) at Minnesota (2-2) 11 a.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (expert analysis) and Dannie Rogers (sideline reports).

Who wins: Minnesota, 24-21. Consider this a "can't-lose" game for the Gophers after last week's loss to Northwestern and P.J. Fleck emerging as a potential candidate at Michigan State in the wake of Mel Tucker's official ouster.

No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) at Nebraska (2-2, 0-1), 2:30 p.m., FOX

Who's on the call: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (expert analysis) and Allison Williams (sideline reports).

Who wins: Michigan, 48-17. The idea when Nebraska joined the Big Ten was the Cornhuskers would add another big brand to make football season more competitive and interesting. The reality has been far different.

Indiana (2-2, 0-1) at Maryland (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Who's on the call: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (expert analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports).

Who wins: Maryland, 45-13. The narrative about the Terrapins heading into the season was certainly offensive-oriented. But through the first quarter of the season, Maryland has given up just 12.2 points per game.

Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Purdue (1-3, 0-1), 2:30 p.m., Peacock

Who's on the call: Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (expert analysis) and Zora Stephenson (sideline reports).

Who wins: Purdue, 24-21. The line has moved enough to where Illinois is a 1-point road favorite. But Purdue has to win at home eventually, and this weekend seems like it could be the one.

Wagner (2-2) at Rutgers (3-1), 2:30 p.m, BTN

Who's on the call: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (expert analysis) and Meghan McKeown (sideline reports).

Who wins: Rutgers, 35-7. While Wagner has won two straight games, the Seahawks were shut out by the only other FBS team they've faced this season — a 24-0 Navy victory. Advantage, Scarlet Knights.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) at Iowa (3-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Who's on the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (expert analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reports).

Who wins: Iowa, 20-10. Iowa's offensive is irrevocably broken. The silver lining for the Hawkeyes is Michigan State is broken as a program.

Awards season

Big Ten MVP

RK., PLAYER POS. SCHOOL

1. Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

2. J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan

3. Kyle McCord QB Ohio State

4. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State

5. Darius Taylor RB Minnesota

Scott Richey's comment: Tagovailoa has dethroned McCarthy as the Big Ten's best quarterback. At least for one week. Tagovailoa leads the conference with 1,112 passing yards through four games and has the same eight touchdowns-to-three interceptions line as McCarthy. The latter has been more efficient, but against a softer schedule with Michigan at 4-0 after wins against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

Big Ten Coach of the year

RK., COACH SCHOOL

1. Ryan Day Ohio State

2. James Franklin Penn State

3. Mike Locksley Maryland

4. Jim Harbaugh, et al. Michigan

5. Greg Schiano Rutgers

Scott Richey's comment: Not sure exactly how disrespected Ohio State has been this season, what with the Buckeyes being ranked in the top six all season, but Day was certainly hammering the "nobody believes in us" drum after Ohio State rallied late for a 17-14 win against Notre Dame last Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Lou Holtz isn't buying it, Ryan.

Illini MVP

RK., PLAYER POS.

1. Johnny Newton DT

2. Isaiah Williams WR

3. Luke Altmyer QB

4. Keith Randolph Jr. DT

5. Zach Tobe CB

Scott Richey's comment: Williams is on pace for a 1,000-yard season with 24 catches and 333 yards through four games. More games like last week's 23-17 win against Florida Atlantic (eight catches, 120 yards) in Illinois' nonconference finale will certainly make hitting 1,000 easier. Williams, who has caught at least one pass in 29 consecutive games, aims to become the first Illini receiver to eclipse that 1,000-yard mark since Mikey Dudek in 2014.

Big Ten Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Rose Bowl (CFP) Ohio State

Orange Bowl Michigan

Peach Bowl Penn State

Citrus Bowl Maryland

Gator Bowl Wisconsin

Music City Bowl Rutgers

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Iowa

Pinstripe Bowl Illinois

Las Vegas Bowl Minnesota

Scott Richey's comment: The one team that represents the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff won't be decided until one of Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State emerges from the East. But it is likely to be just one Big Ten CFP semifinalist with non-Big Ten schools Georgia, Texas, Florida State and Washington all legitimate contenders, too.