Big Ten breakdown | What will the new year bring?

Dec. 31—Big Ten play resumes at the start of 2024. Two full months (plus an extra 10 days in early March) of nothing but conference action. Before the league beats up on one another for a second straight season, beat writer Scott Richey answers 10 questions about Big Ten basketball:

Who is the Illini MVP?

This question got ... complicated. There's a single player who bears the most responsibility for Illinois' 10-2 start and rise to the No. 11 team in the country. Brad Underwood has regularly called Terrence Shannon Jr. the best two-way player in the country. A bold statement from the Illinois coach (who's been known to make a few). Underwood isn't necessarily wrong. Before Thursday, Shannon would be a surefire All-American if that voting was held, and he doubled as Illinois' best player and most valuable through the first two months of the season. The complicating factor is there's no guarantee when — or if — Shannon will play again this season after being charged with rape and suspended from the team.

What's the best-case scenario for Illinois?

It wasn't outlandish to think the Illini could enter February with a 17-4 record given their status as projected favorites in all but two games (at Purdue on Jan. 5 and at Ohio State on Jan. 30) in that stretch. But that was before Shannon's suspension. You can't take away his level of production — and the gravity he generates that boosts his teammates' level of play — and expect to have the same team. Finding a new way to win without Shannon is the goal, and the first month of Big Ten play provides some opportunities to still stack wins. Expectations just have to be tempered from challenging Purdue for a Big Ten title to still finding a way to make the NCAA tournament.

How could it all go wrong?

It already has. While it might be unfair to pin the hopes of an entire season on one player's shoulders, that's exactly the type of responsibility that rested squarely on Shannon. Would Illinois have won at Rutgers, taken down Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden and crushed Missouri in Braggin' Rights without him? The answer is no. Other players stepped up in those games — Marcus Domask against FAU, Quincy Guerrier against Missouri — but Shannon was the catalyst for the wins that have thus far defined the Illini's season. Guerrier, Domask and Coleman Hawkins will now have to figure out a way to make it work without Shannon. Possible? Sure. With equally as impressive results? Probably not.

Does March play out any differently this year for Illinois?

Brace yourself. It's been nearly two decades since Illinois even made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. That the 2005 national runner-up team was the last to do it is both a statement on where the program fell at the end of the Bruce Weber era and through the bulk of John Groce's tenure and where Underwood's teams have hit an annual roadblock. Underwood's Illini are 2-3 in the tournament and were Hawkins' outstretched arm from even getting that second win against Chattanooga in the 2022 tournament. This year's team had the necessary parts and underlying efficiency — at both ends — to make it to the Sweet 16. It's still possible, of course, but the odds will be much worse if Shannon isn't in the picture.

Who is the favorite to win the Big Ten?

Purdue. Need more be said? OK, fine, the reasons are clear ... and numerous. The Boilermakers have nearly as many high-profile wins as the rest of the conference combined after beating Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette, Alabama and Arizona in nonconference play. They also have the reigning consensus national player of the year in Zach Edey, who hasn't gotten worse. It all comes down to the supporting cast, and Purdue's is better. Or at least it has been, with sophomore point guard Braden Smith making a real leap and the rest simply filling their respective roles, which counts for a lot.

Which team is a dark-horse Big Ten title contender?

Unless Illinois now qualifies without Shannon, it might just be Wisconsin. The Badgers, though, are still a long-shot title contender behind the Boilermakers (for sure) and the Illini (seemingly less likely) and perhaps Michigan State (has Tom Izzo figured it out?). Wisconsin got an infusion of scoring talent when it landed one-time Illinois commit and St. John's transfer AJ Storr, and the Badgers aren't lacking for veteran, experienced players. The one thing that will derail any shot at a conference championship, though, is their shooting. Wisconsin should probably ask Steven Crowl and John Blackwell to shoot more, Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit to launch from three-point range less and figure out how to get Connor Essegian back on Greg Gard's good side.

Will Edey repeat as Big Ten Player of the Year?

It's hard to see how he won't. The 7-foot-4 Canadian is still a double-double machine, who brings it against high-level opponents. He went for 25.3 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks per game as Purdue won the Maui Invitational, and he had 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Boilermakers' win against Arizona. Edey is more efficient as a scorer and a better shot blocker and facilitator compared to a year ago when he swept the Big Ten's and every national player of the year honor.

How will the All-Big Ten First Team shake out?

It would take a collapse of a seismic proportion to knock Edey from his place atop the Big Ten. Three days ago, the same could have been said of Shannon. Now that the Illinois guard's future on the court this season is far from certain, the rest of the potential best five from the Big Ten is up for grabs. Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton and Michigan State guard Tyson Walker are the clear two next in line. The Buckeyes' sophomore is posting career highs in scoring and assists, has cut back on turnovers and is shooting a higher percentage on more three-pointers. And the Spartans' veteran guard is the reason they're not sporting a record worse than what it is with his production and efficiency in a markedly high-usage role. That leaves Smith, Minnesota's Dawson Garcia, Nebraska's Juwan Gary, Indiana's Kel'el Ware and Michigan's Olivier Nkamhoua — in that order — to battle it out for the last two spots.

Who is the Big Ten Coach of the Year front-runner?

It's understandable why Chris Collins nabbed this honor a year ago. It was the result of the type of thinking that often goes into coach of the year awards. Northwestern was supposed to be a disaster and instead won 21 games and finished tied for second in the Big Ten. But what about Matt Painter? Purdue was expected to be good ... and was good. Good enough to win the conference by three games. The same scenario exists this season, so it's wait and see to find out if Painter can win his fifth Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

How many Big Ten teams make the NCAA tournament?

Fewer than has been normal the past several seasons. Seven are currently projected in Joe Lunardi's latest round of bracketology for ESPN, but that includes Indiana — the only 2-0 team in the conference — landing the automatic qualifier. Come March, the Hoosiers don't project to be in the mix, so six bids might be the Big Ten's maximum. It will be the result of a combination of nonconference losses the league couldn't really stand to take and another conference slate of Big Ten-on-Big Ten crime. It will come down to Purdue, Wisconsin, Ohio State and probably Illinois, Michigan State and Nebraska to try and snap the Big Ten's decades-long NCAA championship drought.