Big Ten bowl woes deepen as Iowa gets routed by Tennessee

The Big Ten is losing one bowl game after another. Ohio State lost to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday. Penn State lost the Peach Bowl to Ole Miss on Saturday. Wisconsin fell to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. The new year began with that Big Ten loss plus another one: Iowa was demolished by Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Hawkeyes Wire covered the story:

“Somehow the Iowa Hawkeyes managed to put on what may prove to be their most frustrating offensive performance to date in the final game of a year filled with extremely poor offensive games.

“Deacon Hill was unable to get anything going in the passing game and was handing out turnovers to Tennessee like it was Halloween candy. One saving grace is that this is the end of the era with Hill at quarterback.”

Vols Wire added this detail, pointing out that Tennessee goes into 2024 with a quarterback it is very excited about:

“The Vols led, 14-0, at halftime as freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, made his first career start. He scored two touchdown runs during the second quarter. Iamaleava also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make the score, 21-0.”

So many Big Ten teams are heading into the offseason with a lot of questions swirling overhead. USC isn’t the only one.

