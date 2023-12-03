Big Ten bowl projections: Final CFP, New Year's Six predictions of 2023 college football season

The Big Ten’s 2023 football regular season ended last Saturday with a flurry of rivalry games, one of which had a significant say in the broader national championship picture.

And after Michigan’s 26-0 victory against Iowa in Saturday’s conference championship game in Indianapolis, the bowl outlook for the Big Ten is as clear as ever. The Wolverines’ rout of the overmatched Hawkeyes capped off an undefeated season and will earn coach Jim Harbaugh’s team its third-consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff.

Whether they’ll be the league’s only representative in the four-team field remains a question, though one with an increasingly likely answer.

Ohio State is one of seven Power Five teams with fewer than two losses this season and was ranked No. 6 by the playoff selection committee last week, but the Buckeyes are extremely likely to be jumped by Texas and Alabama, both of which won conference championships Saturday.

Where does that leave the rest of the Big Ten? Beyond Michigan and Ohio State, the conference has seven bowl eligible teams: Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers and, by virtue of its Academic Progress Rate, Minnesota. Those programs will be divvied up among the Big Ten’s various bowl tie-ins, though the Nittany Lions will likely be under strong consideration for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl.

In advance of Sunday’s announcement of the four playoff teams and a slew of bowls revealing their matchups, here are the latest bowl projections for the Big Ten:

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

By virtue of its third Big Ten championship in as many years — and with a 13-0 record, to boot — Michigan will move on to the playoff. There, the Rose Bowl would seem to be the most likely destination, given the Big Ten’s longstanding historical tie to the game.

The Wolverines jockeyed back-and-forth for a couple of weeks with Ohio State for this position, particularly after the Buckeyes were the No. 1 team in the first two sets of rankings from the playoff committee. But their 30-24 win against their hated rival on Nov. 25 at Michigan Stadium served as an all-important, decisive tie-breaker between two of the sport’s top teams.

In the playoff semifinals, they’ll take on SEC champion Alabama, which should be able to vault from No. 8 in last week's rankings into the top four after defeating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship and snapping the Bulldogs' 29-game win streak. Against the Crimson Tide, Michigan will look to earn its first-ever playoff win, as it has fallen in the semifinals in each of its previous two appearances.

New Year’s Six

Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

The Buckeyes, who will likely just miss out on a spot in the four-team field, will get something of a consolation prize with a trip to Glendale, Arizona, for one of the sport’s premier bowl games. They’ll look to finish their season with a 12-1 record when they take on Oregon in what might be the most anticipated matchup outside of the playoff. The Ducks finished 11-2 this season and feature the nation's No. 2 scoring offense, at 44.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions will take part in their fifth New Year’s Six bowl in the past eight years under coach James Franklin, this time against Ole Miss, one of a projected four SEC representatives between the playoff and the New Year's Six games. Penn State was No. 10 in the most recent playoff rankings and, based on Saturday’s championship game results, should be able to sneak its way under the New Year’s Six umbrella. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season 10-2, falling only to Michigan and Ohio State.

Remaining bowl projections

With Michigan in the playoff, and Ohio State and Penn State in the New Year’s Six, the six remaining bowl-eligible Big Ten squads will fight over the league’s group of affiliated bowls.

As the highest-rated Big Ten team not in the playoff or a New Year’s Six game, Iowa is the clear choice for the Citrus Bowl, where it will square off against an SEC opponent. The Hawkeyes were the fourth Big Ten team with at least 10 wins and they won their second West division championship in the past three years.

Due to contractual obligations, the remaining Big Ten bowl possibilities are, in order of selection: Music City Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Quick Lane Bowl. The conference gives up its spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl in any season in which a Big Ten team is selected for the Orange Bowl, which was not the case this year in this scenario.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten’s teams are projected:

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. LSU

ReliaQuest Bowl: Northwestern vs. Tennessee

Music City Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Las Vegas Bowl: Maryland vs. Utah

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Duke

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Northern Illinois

