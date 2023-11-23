Big Ten Bowl Projections: Cornhuskers enter Week 13 on the outside looking in

The final week of the 2023 college football season is here and for the most part, the majority of those eligible for the postseason are already known. That being said, in the Big Ten and across the country there will be plenty of teams fighting for their postseason lives with 24 programs looking to achieve bowl eligibility this weekend by picking up their sixth win.

Nebraska is one of those 24 teams, entering the weekend with a 5-6 record while enduring a three-game losing streak. After entering November looking like they had a chance to not just win six games but potentially win seven or eight, the Huskers have dropped three straight to Michigan State, Maryland, and Wisconsin.

Now, Matt Rhule’s program will have to knock off No. 17 Iowa and their stout defense on Friday afternoon in Lincoln to get to bowl eligibility.

Below, CornhuskersWire takes a look at bowl projections from several outlets for the Huskers and the rest of the Big Ten.

Bowl Eligbile teams

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the final week of the regular season, eight of the Big Ten’s 14 teams are bowl-eligible.

From the Big Ten East, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, and Rutgers are all eligible. From the Big Ten West; Iowa, Northwestern, and Wisconsin have achieved bowl eligibility.

Teams looking to become bowl eligible in Week 13

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Week 13, three Big Ten teams will have the chance of achieving bowl eligibility, all out of the Big Ten West. The Huskers along with Minnesota and Illinois are all sitting at 5-6 on the season.

Nebraska will look to beat Iowa on Friday morning to win No. 6, Minnesota will look to beat Wisconsin for a third-straight year on Saturday and Illinois will look for their sixth win against Northwestern.

College Football Playoffs

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yahoo: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State (Sugar Bowl) / No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 Washington (Rose Bowl)

CBS: No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 Florida State (Rose Bowl)

Athlon: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State (Rose Bowl)

247: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Florida State (Rose Bowl)

Action: No.2 Michigan vs No. 4 Oregon (Rose Bowl)

New Year's Six

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo: Penn State vs. Alabama (Peach Bowl)

CBS: Missouri vs Penn State (Peach Bowl) / Ohio State vs Louisville (Orange Bowl)

Athlon: Missouri vs Penn State (Peach Bowl) / Ohio State vs Louisville (Orange Bowl)

247: Penn State vs. Tulane (Peach Bowl) / Michigan vs Louisville (Orange Bowl)

Action: Penn State vs Tulane (Peach Bowl) / Ohio State vs Louisville (Orange Bowl)

Remaining Bowl Games

Iowa: Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

Maryland: Pinstripe Bowl vs Virginia Tech

Rutgers: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs West Virginia

Northwestern: Quick Lane Bowl vs Marshall

Wisconsin: Music City Bowl vs UCF

Nebraska: No bowl projection

Minnesota: Las Vegas Bowl vs Utah

Illinois: Frisco Bowl vs Navy

Iowa: Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

Maryland: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Kansas

Rutgers: Pinstripe Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Northwestern: Quick Lane Bowl vs Northern Illinois

Wisconsin: Music City Bowl vs Texas A&M

Nebraska: No bowl projection

Minnesota: Boca Raton Bowl vs Coastal Carolina

Illinois: Las Vegas Bowl vs UCLA

Iowa: Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

Maryland: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Kansas

Rutgers: Pinstripe Bowl vs Boston College

Northwestern: Quick Lane Bowl vs Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin: Music City Bowl vs Auburn

Nebraska: No bowl projection

Minnesota: No bowl projection

Illinois: Las Vegas Bowl vs UCLA

Iowa: Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

Maryland: Las Vegas Bowl vs USC

Rutgers: Pinstripe Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Northwestern: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Kansas

Wisconsin: Music City Bowl vs Texas A&M

Nebraska: No bowl projection

Minnesota: Armed Forced Bowl vs West Virginia

Illinois: Quick Lane Bowl vs Ohio

Iowa: Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

Maryland: Birmingham Bowl vs Southern Alabama

Rutgers: Pinstripe Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Northwestern: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Kansas

Wisconsin: Music City Bowl vs Texas A&M

Nebraska: Las Vegas Bowl vs Utah

Minnesota: Frisco Bowl vs Texas State

Illinois: Quick Lane Bowl vs Ohio

