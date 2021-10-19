Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 7

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 7 offered a big upset of one of the undefeated teams, and a couple of other favorites that are right on the bowl cusp, so it’s shuffled things a little.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.

Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 7 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: A HOLIDAY TRADITION IS BACK IN DETROIT!! 📅: December 27, 2021

⏰: 11:00 am

📺: @espn We can’t wait to have you all back @fordfield! pic.twitter.com/DyJjlTPbBh — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) May 27, 2021

Details

Monday, Dec. 27

ESPN, 11 a.m EST

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs. Western Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Story continues

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: No Big Ten team picked because of eligibility

Pinstripe Bowl

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Mertz finished 10 of 19 for 100 yards and an interception. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Florida

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Oregon State

Outback Bowl

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua talks to defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) and Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Citrus Bowl

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Ole Miss

NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Big Ten football Week 7 television schedule, key facts | Buckeyes Wire

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 1 p.m. EST

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins, At Large vs. At Large

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Cincinnati

Rose Bowl Game

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts after pass coverage from himself and Daequan Hardy prevents Auburn from completing a third-down pass in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Oregon

NEXT … College Football Playoff Predictions

Capital One Orange Bowl

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 7 | Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Current FBS head coaches with time on the sideline at Ohio State

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban returns to the locker room at halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff national championship game presented by AT&T

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Jan. 10

ESPN, 8 p.m. EST

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Alabama

[listicle id=63872]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1