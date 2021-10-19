Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 7
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 7 offered a big upset of one of the undefeated teams, and a couple of other favorites that are right on the bowl cusp, so it’s shuffled things a little.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 7 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: A HOLIDAY TRADITION IS BACK IN DETROIT!!
📅: December 27, 2021
⏰: 11:00 am
📺: @espn
We can’t wait to have you all back @fordfield! pic.twitter.com/DyJjlTPbBh
— Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) May 27, 2021
Details
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 11 a.m EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs. Western Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: No Big Ten team picked because of eligibility
Pinstripe Bowl
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Mertz finished 10 of 19 for 100 yards and an interception. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Florida
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Oregon State
Outback Bowl
Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua talks to defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) and Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Texas A&M
Citrus Bowl
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Ole Miss
NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 1 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At Large vs. At Large
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Cincinnati
Rose Bowl Game
Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts after pass coverage from himself and Daequan Hardy prevents Auburn from completing a third-down pass in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Oregon
NEXT … College Football Playoff Predictions
Capital One Orange Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban returns to the locker room at halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs. Alabama
College Football Playoff national championship game presented by AT&T
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Monday, Jan. 10
ESPN, 8 p.m. EST
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Alabama
[listicle id=63872]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1